To the editor:
Did you know that the maximum structure height allowed by Conway zoning ordinances in all districts except North Conway Village Commercial is 55 feet?
If you live in any district other than North Conway Village Commercial or Industrial-2, your next-door neighbors could sell their house to some investor from Massachusetts and that person could turn around and propose to build a 50+ foot structure 10-15 feet from your property line.
That is what is happening to Intervale residents abutting the Intervale Motel, where developers want to erect a 51.5-foot-tall, 98-room hotel and restaurant within proximity to residential neighbors.
Yes, many of these Intervale residents live in or adjacent to the Highway Commercial Zone, but even the immediate abutters (Mountain View Estates) are zoned Residential-Agricultural. And if you take a close look at the structure and building height ordinances, they are almost identical for virtually every commercially or residentially zoned district.
I am sure you are thinking, “There must be limitations in the site plan and zoning ordinances to prevent someone from building a giant hotel or Airbnb mansion 10 feet from my property line!”
While the ordinances may not explicitly prevent it, the town can take action to limit such projects. Conway site plan regulations clearly state their purpose is to “promote the harmonious and aesthetically pleasing development of the Town, ensuring visual harmony of neighborhoods, providing adequate provision of greenspace and open space, protecting the natural beauty of the Town and enhancing the quality of life for residents.”
Specifically, the Architectural Design code asks that human scale and visual appearance of the neighborhood be taken into account when approving or rejecting a design. Additional regulations allow the board to reduce the scale of a project due to loss of abutter’s property values (110-2 and 110-30), dangerousness of the area (110-40) and nuisance to the neighborhood (110-39).
These are the grounds on which a group of Intervale neighbors is asking the planning board to either reject Viewpoint North Conway LLC’s proposal or ask for reasonable mitigations per their submitted nuisance complaint.
We ask you to consider the dangerous precedent it would set not only to allow this type of development but to reject neighbors’ legitimate concerns that have been brought forth via the legal avenues provided us in the municipal code.
Please join members of the Intervale community and other concerned residents at the Aug. 26 planning board meeting at 7 p.m. Help us protect all of our rights.
Bonnie Brault
Intervale
