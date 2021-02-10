To the editor:
Am I alone, or does anyone else see the irony in the fact that the Democratic Party, which has branded itself in recent times as the great enemy of voter suppression, is here leading the charge attempting to assure that the man who just received the second most votes for president in American history not be allowed on an American ballot ever again?
Would their success in this endeavor not represent the single greatest example of voter suppression ever accomplished since the assassination of President Kennedy?
Bob Drake
Intervale
