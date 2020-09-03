To the editor:
The rafting companies should count all the cans and and bottles each group has as they are start down the river and give them tags with that number. When they exit they would have to have that many empties. If not they would be fined for each missing item. That money would be used to pay for clean-up crews.
I know this would be a bit of a burden on the companies but the rivers are free and clean. Let’s keep them that way.
Bob Bernhardt
North Conway
