To the editor:
I had happily missed Frank Evitts February letter on the Confederate flag until Lawrence Watkin’s evisceration in Tuesday’s paper.
Watkins does an effective job of destroying Evitts baseless claim that the rebel banner was not born in racism — of course it was. But I am more interested in what those who fly the Confederate standard believe it stands for today. Generally, that is contempt for society and racism.
Most schoolchildren (even the atheists) know that the American flag’s blue field represents an appeal to heaven, but few recognize that Betsy Ross included the Washington family’s medieval heraldry (white stars and red and white stripes) in her design. Who cares? What matters most is what our flag stands for today. To me, that’s democracy, equality, fairness, brotherhood and courage.
By contrast, the rebel flag continues its legacy of hatred. Those who fly it today (like Roy Alley, and apparently Frank Evitts) mean to publicly demonstrate that they are outside of our society. That they will take the benefits of government without accepting the burdens of society.
There was no patriotism in the idiots who sacked the U.S. Capitol in January, just hatred and ignorance. There’s no brotherhood in those who fly the rebel flag in Eaton (and, unfortunately, in Madison), just hatred. Example: Roy’s reported statement that he will fly his rebel flag until the “gay flags” come down.
That statement eloquently expresses what these guys mean. They don’t like those who are not caucasian or if they’re LGBTQ. You’ll be hard pressed to find a gay Black man or Latinx lesbian who shares their favorite flag.
And Frank, those Trump banners are just proxy icons of the same religion.
Bill Scott
La Cañada Flintridge, Calif.
