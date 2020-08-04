To the editor:
The push to require face masks on everyone ignores the fact that a considerable part of the population where COVID-19 is present has already been infected with few symptoms, 80 percent is one figure.
Their bodies immune systems overcame it, they are not infectious and they gained some immunity. One statistic is that in New Hampshire three out of four deaths were in a home for the elderly.
A cemetery in Silverton, Colo., represents a vastly different picture than the head count of infected people of today. On a casual walk, almost every tombstone was dated October or November 1918, with the descendants aged 20 and 30 years old were not spared.
Three weeks of death seemingly filling an entire cemetery. I later read that a large ground indentation at the bottom was a mass grave of at least 100.
A face mask is a detriment to enjoyment of life. To require a mask because of a count of infection is way different than the story written on the tombstones in Silverton, Colo., which was a true pandemic.
Bill Lathan
Berlin
