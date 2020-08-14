To the editor:
We watch with great concern the violent events unfolding nightly from the safety of our homes in the Mount Washington Valley. Certainly, praying for those citizens caught in the crossfire and hoping to never witness such behavior here. Well, think again. The flags have been firmly planted in the once bucolic hamlet of Eaton and a quick trip up Route 153 through the village is a sensory reminder of Seattle’s CHOP zone.
Unfolding in Eaton is the result of methodical dissension from a tiny fringe group, using a catchy hip name, masquerading as angelic troublemakers. We should not be surprised when peeling back the onion, as the self-proclaimed community activist leader is a former university professor of global politics.
Upon returning to New Hampshire, he created issues that never existed in Eaton prior, established a foothold and progressed to making demands through intimidation and ridicule.
Unfortunately, America is in the midst of another pandemic, far worse than COVID-19. Bigotry of the worst kind, laser focused on destroying the soul of our great democratic republic. This is not about restricting one’s constitutional right to peacefully protest. It is about a vocal minority infringing on others’ right to respectfully disagree. What can the everyday citizen do?
Get involved. Don’t be intimidated, they are only words. (I fully expect to be called every name under the sun starting with the always popular R word.) Encourage your local town, county and state officials to take action and hold them accountable with your vote. Use existing town ordinances, zoning regulations, and Municipal Master Plans to curtail “pushing the envelope” type behavior. Citizens of the valley, if you don’t like the progress of this inflammatory pathogen, then stand up and engage.
Bill Dempster
Silver Lake
