To the editor:
This past Saturday, I had occasion to drive the North South Road three times for business on the East Conway Road. Three times down and back on the North-South Road meant six times I traversed the two roundabouts near Walmart, and six times made the turn on and off the East Conway Road.
It was a somewhat busy Saturday and I was glad of the roundabouts. I pondered Mr. Webster’s recent letter to The Conway Daily Sun saying that those roundabouts do not work. They do for most of us and I thought what a mess it would be if traffic lights had been put there.
The longest I had to wait to move into the traffic flow at the roundabouts was about 10 seconds. Mostly I was able to keep moving. That is what they were designed for, to keep traffic moving.
Mr. Webster did not seem to understand that and he actually said, “they don’t stop at all.” You are not supposed to stop, Mr. Webster. There is no stop sign, only a yield sign. Admittedly, a vehicle may have to make a brief halt before it can move into the traffic flow, but that is usually very short, unless the vehicle is driven by someone who fails to understand what is happening. I certainly have seen some of that, mostly in the past, but I still find it odd to sit behind a stopped car looking at an empty roundabout.
Roundabouts are not for every junction, but when judiciously placed they work superbly at keeping things moving while decreasing pure speed, which in turn, makes them safer. With a roundabout, you will never see a car speed up to get past the green light before it changes. Vehicles just have to slow down.
With such attributes, I feel that the junction of Route 302 and the East Conway Road is a perfect location for one, and it will certainly make it easier to go to the dump.
Bill Aughton
North Conway
