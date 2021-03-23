To the editor:
The House Judiciary Committee recently continued New Hampshire’s bipartisan tradition of opposing attacks on reproductive health care. But Speaker Sherm Packard and House leadership decided to ignore that recommendation and take a different approach.
During the most recent House session, which dozens of Democratic legislators didn’t attend due to fear of COVID-19, they forced through two extreme anti-reproductive health care bills, HB 625 and HB 233, against the committee’s recommendation.
HB 625 bans abortion after 24 weeks, with no exceptions for the health of the fetus, and criminalizes doctors with up to seven years in prison. HB 233 spreads lies about reproductive health care but could have very real consequences by dictating end of life care for newborns who will not survive. This bill eliminates the ability for families to decide how to spend their last few hours or days with their newborns. These are both shameful bills with cruel consequences that do not represent Granite State values.
Despite this shameful political maneuvering from House leadership, I want to thank the Republicans who stood up for reproductive freedom and opposed these bills.
HB 625 and HB 233 now head to the New Hampshire Senate. I encourage Granite State reproductive rights supporters to call or email their senators and urge them to oppose these harmful bills.
Beth Baldwin
Wolfeboro
