To the editor:
I’ve been following the news about COVID on local television, local radio and the local newspaper. They say no news is good news; however, there is plenty of news about COVID, and it is bad news.
We seem to have a lot of anti-maskers and anti-vaxers amongst us. These people are a new, more resilient breed of stupid. These mask debaters seem to have gone blind to the reality that we are in the middle of a pandemic that affects everyone and everything in our lives.
If they see a sign saying “please wear a mask,” they feel that it is an infringement on their individual freedoms. Well, guess what stupid, it’s not about you and your rights, it’s about everybody’s right not to be infected by your Delta and Omicron disease-laden droplets. Keep them to yourselves.
When the rules say wear a mask, wear a mask, put your hand in your pocket, grab yours and pull it on with both hands. No more beating around the bush, just do it. You’ll feel better, and so will everyone around you.
The anti-vaxers who think they know more than the doctors and scientists and don’t believe COVID exists have a lot to look forward to. About 90 percent of the people in hospitals suffering from COVID or suffering at home are unvaccinated. Many are dying.
What does the word “vaccination” mean? Take the word apart. Vax a nation means everybody gets your shots. The entire country. It may be the only way we can get this resurgent pandemic behind us. Get tested, wear a mask, get a vax and then get a booster.
We shouldn’t need to mandate anything. It’s the right thing to do. Do it for the near and the dear ones, the old and the young, the weak and the strong. Don’t be a dummy.
Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Let’s hope it’s a good one without any tears.
Barry Ennis
Tuftonboro
