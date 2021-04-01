To the editor:
I'm a new resident in Conway and still learning about the area. I'd like to reply to a letter in the March 25 edition from Joe Lentini regarding the increase in short-term rentals.
I agree with his thinking that this is changing the neighborhoods in this lovely, small town. I've lived through this before as so many homes are being bought, sometimes offering more than the current value of homes and turned into more vacation style rentals as investments.
I lived through this in Jackson Hole, Wyo., and more recently in the wonderful little town of Ouray, Colo. Elderly couples facing the rising costs of taxes and maintaining homes they'd lived in for years and where they raised their families now wondering how they can hold on.
When offered this kind of money they see a way to manage their future in uncertain times. No one can blame them. In both of the above cases, owners of town businesses were excited knowing they'd have even more tourists coming to their town and spending money. They didn't think ahead and see the dangers this also posed for their community.
With no long-term rentals, especially at affordable prices, there was no place for the all-important seasonal employees to live, so owners had to work long hours to cover that loss. Not only that, but it puts tourists here to have a good time into our neighborhoods and while they are important to the economy, they're not necessarily good neighbors. You begin to lose caring residents who are truly a part of the community, who join organizations, volunteer for the non-profits and support businesses in the off season.
I totally support Mr. Lentini's pleas to set meaningful limits on the number of short-term rentals allowed in our communities. It sure changed Ouray, and it will never be the same.
Barbara Hayton
Conway
