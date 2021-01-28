To the editor:
Michael Knudson’s latest letter was disseminating false information. The FBI has declared that BLM and Antifa were not involved in the invasion of the Capitol Jan. 6. Jade Saver is a freelance photojournalist who has never worked for NPR. She and John Sullivan were interviewed together on CNN because they were eyewitnesses, not because they had any connection whatsoever. The Black Lives Matter chapter in his home state of Utah has said Sullivan is definitely not a member.
The answer to Michael Knudson’s question, “What the heck were these radicals doing at the front of the Capitol breach?” is simple: nothing, because they were not there.
My source is the non-profit, non-partisan site, Snopes. Other independent fact-checking organizations would confirm that neither Antifa nor BLM was in any way part of the vicious insurrection.
Barbara Douglass
Center Conway
