To the editor:
COVID-19 is taking 3,000 lives every two days. That's the equivalent of all the lives lost on 911. And yet people still refuse to get vaccinated or wear masks.
In large part this goes back to the Donald's refusal to wear a mask, saying it portrays weakness and his lack of endorsement of the vaccine itself. Even though he was one of the first to get the shot.
You are 11 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID if not vaccinated. Dying for Donald is not worth it. Get vaccinated. Especially if you are around children.
Art Micallef
Bartlett
