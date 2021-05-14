To the editor:
I’m honored to be the administrator for Mineral Springs, a skilled nursing facility in North Conway. We employ 74 and can serve 100 residents. The pandemic inflicted a terrible human toll on nursing homes. It also caused the cost of operation to quickly outpace revenue. Complicating matters further was the census reduction many of us felt obligated to implement as we created observation wings to quarantine new admissions and any residents with COVID-19 symptoms.
We are grateful for the miracle of vaccination. Yet we still need Medicaid funding that does right by our care sector, and our staff heroes. And they are heroes. I see their struggles, day in and day out. The sacrifices my staff make to ensure our residents are cared for is written on their faces as they pick up shift after shift and work long hours to provide the same type of care they would want their loved ones to receive. They do it with compassion, love, and often at the expense of time with their own families.
The pandemic taught those of us in long-term care many important and valuable lessons. None more important than that our frontline staff are what keep our residents and patients healthy, happy and thriving. The next state budget must honor their commitment and sacrifice as we take care of them and allow them to better take care of their families.
Anthony Jones
North Conway
