To the editor:
I appreciated the history surrounding Erik Corbett’s article on Universal Basic Income in the Dec. 10 edition of the Sun.
Would Universal Basic Income have a fighting chance of becoming a reality? Oh, let me tell you. I heard presidential candidate Andrew Yang speak at Hobbs Tavern during the primary. His forecast of robots replacing most human employees, non-employee retail shops, the remote workplace and the need for a Universal Basic Income for folks to spend locally to support their communities seemed like science fiction to this Boomer.
“Ha,” I laughed. Maybe in a 100 years. This young guy is really smart, really good at math and I really like him, but he is so way out there. What do these young people know?
Well, as Corbett points out, the pandemic has snapped Yang’s vision into a stark reality. Work from home is the norm, Walmart has more of those dang self-pay checkouts than humans, telehealth is on its way and schoolchildren are becoming used to learning and communicating by computer.
My son just told me the floor cleaning crews employed at his company, Kroger, have all been let go and replaced by robot-type cleaners. And, by golly, a bipartisan congressional bill sent a type of basic income check to people and Congress is trying to pass another round as we speak.
My son is going to night school to learn to program and repair robots. Andrew Yang is exploring a run for mayor of New York. This Boomer better start listening to those youngsters.
Annie Robbins
Wakefield
