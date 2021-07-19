To the editor:
What is the N.H. Freedom Caucus and how did they hold the Republican Legislature hostage?
Over time, Free Staters moved to New Hampshire, dressed as Republicans and gained enough seats to tie the hands of Gov. Chris Sununu until he conceded to limit his Emergency Power Orders and flip on divisive concepts. Sununu signed the first Freedom Caucus budget in N.H. history in the shameful hours of night, with no press. Sununu was played.
An April 8 press release titled, “House Freedom Caucus Celebrates Budget Victory,” the N.H. House Freedom Caucus website explains their motives, one term shouts out like a warning. They don’t refer to government in common Republican phrasing “limited government,” they write, “from under the heel of government” — a foreboding insight.
The Freedom Caucus, working from within government, strives for an anarchist utopia where citizens live as they please. Working from within, their goal is to bring down central and local governmental control starting with inciting racial resentment in local schools.
Nationally, the U.S. Congressional Freedom Caucus endorsed extremist Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.) for Congress. The majority of N.H. Republicans chose Free Stater Jason Osborne as their majority leader. His extreme views are reflected in his deep involvement with the School Sucks Project, which aims to do away with all schools — public and private. He is succeeding here in New Hampshire. The GOP passed the budget which provides more than $4,000 per child for anyone who already has or wants to pull their children from public school.
The Freedom Caucus vision for an anarchist utopia took a giant step forward thanks to the GOP dominated House and Senate and a tied up Gov. Sununu.
Will New Hampshire become the first Freedom Caucus anarchist utopia? Your votes will help determine the answer.
Annie Robbins
Wakefield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.