To the editor:
As a concerned citizen of Lovell, Maine, I want to express my support for Lovell’s Code Enforcement Officer Alan Breyer’s decision to reject the application for expanded self-storage facilities on Route 5 in Lovell.
To the editor:
As a concerned citizen of Lovell, Maine, I want to express my support for Lovell’s Code Enforcement Officer Alan Breyer’s decision to reject the application for expanded self-storage facilities on Route 5 in Lovell.
The Board of Appeals in Lovell has a hearing scheduled for Oct. 20 to address Phase 2 of theself-storage project. The proposed expansion will include the construction of six additional self-storage buildings (29,900 square feet) with paved access to the buildings.
Our recent town vote in March 2022 on land use expressly states that if a new project is not expressly listed in the land use table of Lovell’s ordinance handbook, then it cannot be approved. It further states that “when there is a question about whether a proposed use is listed in the table, the code enforcement officer shall make a formal, written determination.” The decision was already made. Self-storage facilities are not warehouse distribution centers under the new ordinance related to land use. Lovell has an ordinance for warehouse distribution centers. It does not have an ordinance for self-storage facilities.
I would like to encourage the Board of Appeals to support Mr. Broyer’s decision to disallow the expansion of the storage units on Route 5. I also want to encourage any concerned citizens to voice their opinions in the Public Comments-Lovell Self-Storage section of the town’s website.
Please submit your letter to the town office or by email to the town clerk. Also, please consider attending the Board of Appeals public hearing scheduled for Thursday Oct 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall.
Ann Prescott
Lovell, Maine
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.