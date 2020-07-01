To the editor:
Welcome to the Tamworth Autonomous Zone, aka TAZ — facilitated by citizens who vote democratically every year at Town Meeting for expenditures pertaining to the town, the library, the school system, the roads and fire and rescue.
Overseeing the running of the town are five selectmen who meet weekly to discuss and decide on important issues. Citizens are invited to attend. The selectmen are democratically elected. Various other boards oversee other aspects of governance including town planning, building permits, recreation, cemetery maintenance and other complex matters.
The democratically elected school board makes important decisions regarding the school, and citizens are also able to attend and participate.
In Tamworth we have our unique and beloved health care in the form of the Tamworth Nurses Association. Many medical services may be obtained free of charge.
The nurses visit patients in their homes and are especially helpful for those needing post-operative care. They organize Meals on Wheels to help seniors stay in their homes. These services are supported by grants, endowments, donations and some support from the town.
Our Tamworth Police Department is highly respected, and the officers go above and beyond to be helpful to our citizens and have no fear of implementing the law when called on to do so. I am grateful for their presence.
Our Cook Memorial Library is town-supported. The library director is always cognizant of the needs of patrons, and provides amazing cultural programs. The Chocorua Public Library provides another venue and is supported through grants and endowments.
We also have many non-profits that provide church services, outreach, a food pantry, a farmers market and the Barnstormers Theater.
In non-pandemic times our summer is indeed a three-month-long party, full of music, theatre, joy and sharing, A Summer of Love.
The point I am making is that anyone considering creating an “Autonomous Zone” should first visit Tamworth and see how we make it work. On second thought, don’t come here — we’ll send you the information.
Ann McGarity
Tamworth
