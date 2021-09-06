To the editor:
Dear potential bereaved parents (and all parents are), this letter is for you.
The death of your child is something no parent wants to think about. We lull ourselves into believing that as our child’s parent there is nothing we wouldn’t and cannot do to keep our child alive and safe. I didn’t like considering that possibility, either, but in April 1990, my beloved first born, Siobhan, died. She was 5-years old and in kindergarten. She was one of those children, that if you ever met her, you would never forget her. She died suddenly of meningococcus septicemia.
Her father and I were totally unaware that she was sick until the night before she died. Now, looking at a picture taken four days prior, it was apparent she was not her usual bright self, but we didn’t notice at the time. Regardless of the many professionals who told me there was nothing we could have done to save her, I still carry a sense of guilt, lo these 31 years since and I still miss her terribly.
So what does this have to do with you, all you potentially bereaved parents? In the case of my daughter, there was a meningitis vaccination available, but I knew nothing of it. It had only been approved a few years and was not given to young children in low-risk populations. Even today in the U.S. it is not generally given until adolescence. I did not have a means of protecting my child, and she died. My thinking brain knows that it could not have been avoided once she was sick because her small body couldn’t fight it (mortality rate for meningiccocus septicemia is about 96 percent).
Today, with over 22 percent of new COVID infections being children, all of you potential bereaved parents who voluntarily remain unvaccinated against COVID-19, are putting your children at risk of contracting COVID.
Those of you who rail against requiring children and staff to be masked in school are not only putting your children at risk but are also putting other children at risk of contracting COVID and possibly dying, gaining you membership in the club no one wants to belong to: Bereaved Parents.
The doctors told me that her death was unavoidable. Even if she had survived, she could have required amputations on her arms and legs because of the disease. If you potential bereaved parents continue along your current path and your child or another child, dies or is permanently disabled because of your unwillingness to get vaccinated, not allowing your adolescent to get vaccinated, or refusing to mask regardless of age, you will be guilty of causing harm to your child or someone else’s child.
You could be responsible for their avoidable death. Are you prepared to live with that forever? Because you will. Trust me.
Ann D. Cady
West Ossipee
