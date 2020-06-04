To the editor:
As a Christian minister, I am incensed by President Donald Trump, who could have used his presence at a place of worship as an opportunity to offer a prayer for peace, unity, understanding, healing or divine presence in our country.
He could have used words of comfort and commitment to social justice rather than incendiary words to inflame the righteous anger so many feel.
Is it possible that his ego is so fragile that he had to clear peaceful demonstrators with tear gas and flash-bang grenades so he could take a walk to prove he wasn’t hiding in his bunker of which he had been accused?
The Gospels of Matthew, Mark, and Luke, describe Jesus expelling the money changers and vendors from the Temple because the Temple was meant to be a house of prayer and they had turned it into a den of thieves. They had desecrated a holy space for their own purposes, for their own profit.
Our president behaved in a similar matter Monday night in as much as he desecrated a holy place for his own purpose and ultimate profit. Without the permission of St. John’s or the Bishop of the Diocese of the District of Columbia, who has authority over the property, he trespassed on holy ground, raised a Bible as though it meant something to him and had his picture taken.
Since there are many reports that the president doesn’t like to read, we can only assume he has no idea what the Bible actually says. We know that he doesn’t often attend worship either so we can only believe he hasn’t learned about the sanctity of houses of worship.
From his behavior since his inauguration, it is more than obvious that any words he may utter that sound like they are based on Christian principles are just empty words because his behaviors belie his “fake” concerns.
This is not the kind of leadership we have ever had in this country and it is not the leadership we need now. We must all speak up against the injustice and inequalities in our country.
Our behavior needs to reflect our faith regardless of which faith tradition we follow and all faith traditions have a Golden Rule as part of their tenets. We need to treat others as we would choose to be treated regardless of color, gender, orientation, ethnicity, religious preference or politics.
Rev. Ann Cady
West Ossipee
