Rep. Karen Umberger recently stated that abortions are available in New Hampshire until 24 weeks of pregnancy. This is correct. The problem is that even with an ultrasound, it is impossible to precisely determine the gestational age of a fetus.
Planned Parenthood of New Hampshire recently presented a scorecard for every legislator in the Granite State. The organization compiled nine key votes on six critical reproductive rights bills, which either passed the full House or failed by a slim margin. This was done so that voters can get a clear picture of where their representatives stand on reproductive rights.
The scores for Democrats ranged from 64 percent to 100 percent, with a score of 100 percent indicative of full support of women’s reproductive rights. Tom Buco, Jerry Knirk, Chris McAleer, Steve Woodcock and I received scores of 100 percent. Carroll County Republican scores ranged from 44 percent (Brodie Deshaies) to a low of 11 percent. Rep. Umberger and Rep. Mark McConkey had the lowest scores of 11 percent.
Additionally, Bobbi Boudman, Carrie Duran, Gogi Millner and I were endorsed by Emily’s List, the national organization that supports pro-choice women running for office. But please be assured that all incumbents and newcomers to the N.H. House race, including Max Gehring, Knute Ogren, David Paige, Pat Pustell, Sandra Ringlestein, Peaco Todd and Gabrielle Watson will be champions of women’s reproductive rights.
Voters will be looking to state legislators to ensure that women have the legal right to make informed reproductive decisions with the support of their physicians and families. If this is an issue of importance to you, please take note of these scores when you vote on Nov. 8.
