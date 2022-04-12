I am a state representative for a district that is largely dependent upon tourism, and where short-term rental units are popular and beneficial. Short-term rentals are a disruptive innovation that is not going away, and I both recognize and support the benefits that they bring to the Mount Washington Valley. Having said this, I am in opposition to SB 249, the Senate bill related to STRs.
The bill usurps authority by the state from local planning and zoning boards by banning towns from prohibiting short-term rentals.
The Granite State has historically ceded authority to municipalities to create their own zoning ordinances in line with the needs of the town and the sentiments of the voters. This bill would strip towns of their ability to create ordinances regarding STRs that are in the best interests of their own communities.
SB 249 is being touted as a private property rights bill. However, homeowners have never been able to do whatever they want on their land, including running a business in a residential area, housing wild animals or operating a shooting range.
I appreciate that this is a controversial bill with passion on both sides of the equation. What I did not appreciate was the MWV Association for Responsible Vacation Owners sending an email blast imploring people to write to their representatives and to hide the fact they are from out of state. Not the most ethical way to do business.
I do not believe that most Granite Staters wish to ban short-term rentals. They understand the economic value that they bring to both the state and to their communities. However, they do not want the state to take away their right to regulate their own land by stripping local planning and zoning boards of their legal right to do the job that they were established to do.
For those who value freedom, let’s keep our communities free to regulate their own land. Please amend this bill enable local citizens to retain their legal right to create the kind of communities they wish them to be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.