To the editor:
The swearing-in ceremony for the incoming members of the New Hampshire House of Representatives was Dec. 3. Like the rest of my colleagues, I was very much looking forward to this event, and was pleased when the incoming majority leader Dick Hinch agreed to hold the event outdoors; this was a great option during a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is looming large.
However, 24 hours before the event, our members learned through the press that several individuals had tested positive for COVID after attending an in-person Republican caucus in Manchester on Nov. 20. Many of us were taken aback that this information was never shared with the Democratic leadership so that health precautions could be taken.
As a result of this information, over 100 members of the Democratic caucus made the decision not to attend the swearing-in ceremony in person. Instead, we will be sworn in remotely.
I wish to make clear that our decision not to attend was not a boycott staged for political gain. It was rather a stand taken out of concern for public safety, to follow the governor’s orders on masks and to avoid large public gatherings.
The average age in the Legislature is 63, and there are many individuals with pre-existing health conditions. Like my fellow legislators, I want to protect myself, my husband, and the community by not participating in large gatherings, particularly ones in which the mask mandate is not being enforced. Apparently, over 50 legislators who attended the swearing in ceremony in person did not utilize masks as mandated by the governor and mingled with those individuals who were wearing them.
Many states are implementing innovative ways in which public officials may serve effectively while adhering to CDC and state-mandated guidelines.
The Legislature should be setting the example for Granite Staters by masking up, social distancing and ensuring that those exposed to COVID quarantine. We should also be transparent about issues that impact not only legislators but those in our home communities.
I am imploring our state leaders to ensure the safety of House legislators and members of our communities so that we can move towards vaccination and opening up the state safely within the next few months.
Rep. Anita Burroughs
Glen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.