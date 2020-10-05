To the editor:
New Hampshire is better than hate and disrespect, aren’t we?
I recently learned one of my colleagues in the Legislature, Marjorie Porter, had a swastika painted on a campaign signs. Apparently, Margie has endured having her signs ripped and damaged for years, but this Nazi symbol took things to a new level.
This is just one example of a lack of tolerance and respect I am seeing in my role as state representative.
Deerfield state Rep. Jim Spillane posted on Facebook that if a homeowner puts out a Black Lives Matter sign, “you are free to burn and loot that house.” This matter is now under investigation by the Attorney General’s Office.
In a legislative session last week, a colleague was booed when she mentioned the Black Lives Matter movement. A member demanded a vote to determine whether she could be allowed to continue to speak and when she was afforded that right, many representatives left the arena.
I saw a representative wearing a bright red wig and wondered why he was doing so until I was informed that it was to mock transgender women.
A friend who lives in another part of the county had his gay pride flags taken down for the second time. Others have told me they are uncomfortable putting up signs for candidates they support for fear of harassment by their neighbors or others.
The signs I most admire now are the ones that pronounce “Make America Kind Again” or “Love your Neighbor Again.” I couldn’t agree more and remain hopeful we can go back to a time and place where respect and care for others was the norm.
I also hope that our state Legislature will go back to seating representatives of both parties together, and not segregating them in blocks across the aisle.
This is how we get to know one another better, and to learn that someone with an entirely different perspective on politics is still a decent, caring human being.
We will not thrive or even survive as a nation if we do not become reunited again in our shared goals and beliefs. It is fine to have differing views, and our country is the stronger for our diversity; however, it should never be at the cost of our mutual humanity and respect for one another.
Anita Burroughs
State Representative, District 1
Glen
