To the editor:
Recently, the Ossipee Board of Selectmen heard public comment from a woman who traced her contraction of COVID-19 to her husband’s workplace, the town garage. She gave heartfelt and personal testimony to the impact the town policies had on her and her family, and suggested the town implement safety measures such as health screenings, social distancing and mask wearing.
All of these measures are recommended by health experts as having an impact on slowing the spread. In response, the board published a letter on the town website, signed by all three selectmen, referring to her as “the mask police” and accusing her of “mask shaming.”
The selectmen state that “mask shaming has become nothing more than a new tactic by those who believe in tyranny and oppression at the hand of the government.” They also changed the mask policy they voted on to once again allow folks who can maintain 6 feet of distance to not wear a mask.
Everyone should have the liberty to respectfully share their thoughts and opinions without retribution. The response of the board, both in their polices and behavior, discourages citizens from participating in town government.
When charged with protecting employees during a pandemic, the town should not be doing the minimum. When people respectfully bring their concerns to the board, they should not be called names. As the selectmen stated, “This is not kindergarten.” But maybe they should consider what their kindergarten teachers might have taught them. Be kind. Be respectful and help your friends and neighbors when you can.
Alison Hayford
Center Ossipee
