The town meeting form of government, it is often said, is the “purest form of democracy,” and while SB 2 separated town and school meetings from ballot voting two decades ago, that notion remains fundamentally true.
Thus, except for personnel decisions, selectmen mostly administer what their constituents instruct them to do at the polls. They make few public policy decisions, and very, very rarely do they go against public sentiment.
Article 30, however, puts them in a position to do just that.
Passed overwhelmingly by voters, it gives selectmen the authority to sell the old Conway Community Building, Conway Rec’s home before it moved into unused space at Kennett Middle School in Conway Village.
But there are legitimate reasons not to sell the property. And selectmen — often referred to as town fathers — should demonstrate the vision and strength that name confers.
Technically and purposely, the article merely gives selectmen the “authority” to sell the property. It is not mandatory.
The “guesstimate” value of the property is $300,000. Compared with the $50 million voters routinely authorize in school and town spending each year, it is a pittance. While all spending should be scrutinized, a few hundred thousand dollars is very little compensation when you look at what you are giving up: Center Conway’s only public park-like space.
The Mt. Washington Valley Rec Path, to be built between Cranmore and Walmart in North Conway, eventually will reach the former Rec Center property, making it a perfect stopping-off place or terminus for bikers and walkers.
Conway Rec Director John Eastman is lobbying to preserve the ballfield there and predicts that if the town loses it, in five years he will be asking selectmen to build another one.
Other uses come to mind, including the indoor tennis facility that was recently proposed to be built by the North Conway Tennis Association.
In addition, that building could be used for voting when the drive-through model no longer has to be used.
North Conway residents have easy access to Schouler Park and Whitaker Woods. Conway Village residents have the fields at the new rec center, and little use for the old property, so it is not surprising they passed Article 30.
Center Conway is no less a community than Conway’s other villages. Imagine decades from now when it has grown in population by two or three times. Picture families watching their kids playing ball, on the swings at the playground, connecting to the Rec Path or using whatever other recreational facility and activities that may expand there.
Many of those families probably won’t know about the decision selectmen can make to save the property on their behalf. But we will.
To do so will show foresight and wisdom, character traits fitting of town fathers.
Conway Daily Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue is president of the North Conway Tennis Association.
