Debate over spending $400,000 on public restrooms in North Conway Village dominated the deliberative town meeting and is the most controversial money article on next Tuesday’s town ballot.
The reason? More than most tourist communities, we have a love-hate relationship with tourists. That makes approving $400,000 an uphill fight but one worth fighting for.
The dominant anti-restrooms argument is that businesses should pay for a service that helps businesses. Well, guess what? Taxpayers pay for a lot of tourist-related town services.
Conway’s police department is about a third bigger than it needs to be based on the size of Conway's resident population. But of course we need a big police force to “service” our visitors. No one challenges the police budget. Same with the transfer station. Same with fire and rescue.
While obviously not as critical as a police department, public restrooms are needed in North Conway Village. And not just for tourists. Many events, such as the fireworks, craft fairs and Art in the Park, are held in Schouler Park, which locals attend along with visitors.
That’s the practical consideration. A deeper discussion might reveal the notion that the restrooms are a symbol of how we see ourselves as a community.
Public restrooms are neither glamorous nor essential, but they represent the angst over tourism that we locals have struggled with for decades. Sure, we get frustrated with traffic and crowds, but the reality is we are a tourist town. Let's accept it and improve our town when we can. And that includes building lowly, public restrooms.
Conway selectmen, all of whom live or near Conway Village, voted 4-1 in favor of public restrooms. The budget committee also gave its overwhelming support.
Funding public restrooms is a small acknowledgment that tourism is supported by the community and that we are proud to be a tourist town. What’s wrong with that?
Good article, but remember your tax base population and resident population is two different things . There’s excess tax dollars coming in from folks who use no services . So to base what say the size of the police force off of residence population when there’s at least 40 percent non residents, non users of services is discounting all the free dollars coming from non residents that use little to no town services.
