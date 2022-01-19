The North Country Angling column written by Steve Angers titled “Damn Dams,” on the adverse impact of dams, contained several statements that I feel are either misleading or incorrect, and I would like to offer the following as rebuttal.
Angers tells us that over the past 25 years, science has shown that dams are detrimental to the environment and that removal of dams leads to improvement in the overall quality of the watershed.
Response: True science examines all aspects of a topic, not just a special-interest segment. Take the dams in the Berlin area. If they were removed, the Umbagog would be a mere shadow of what it is today. The animals that have grown up with the wonderful watershed provided by the dams at Berlin and above would be displaced. Is Mr. Angers suggesting we remove these dams and drain the Umbagog?
What about the dams at Lake Winnipesauke or Lochmere? Should we remove them and drain the lakes? The impact on numerous town tax bases as well as supporting businesses would be devastating to the New Hampshire economy. Choices have to be made in life.
Water held by dams is used by a large number of municipal governments as a source of drinking water. The Boston metropolitan area comes to mind. Two large impoundments are used for water collection and storage, the Quabbin and Wachusett reservoirs. Each is created by dams that as a secondary benefit produce hydroelectric power. The last time I checked, Boston reportedly hade some of the finest water in the country.
The photo accompanying Angers’ recent column shows a significant water flow event (overtopping of the dam) at Goodrich Falls. This photo was previously run last October in a shorter column (“Answering the mail bag”) in which Mr. Angers told readers that this was an intentional event by the dam owners of Goodrich Falls Hydro to “flush” sediment that collects above the dam.
This statement is completely incorrect. The event shown is a significant storm event. The Goodrich Falls dam site does not have the capability to pass the amount of water shown in the photo by any intentional/controllable means.
If you look closely at the photo, you will see a rectangular opening in the dam (top, slightly right center of the photo). This is a floodgate mechanism for passing some excess water that has come downstream. Flow over the top of the dam (“overtopping”) allows the passage of large amounts storm event water. This is part of the dam safety engineering, design and operation process.
The numerous people fishing both above and below the dam enjoy wonderful recreational activity. During good weather, not a day goes by that people are not fishing at the falls. The majority of people are fishing in the pools above and below the dam, the pools Mr. Angers tells us capture solar energy and warm the water to levels the fish do not like.
The owners of Goodrich Falls Hydro have provided public access to the river for the purpose of recreation such as fishing, swimming and picnicking. Just for a moment, imagine the situation if this plant was not at Goodrich Falls and the property had been sold to private development. The entire property would be very high-end private homes with no public access to the falls and river.
Mr. Angers tell the readers of a 5-degree temperature increase from above the dam (Jackson Bridge) to below the dam.
The river flow distance from the Jackson bridge to the dam at Goodrich Falls can easily contribute to a water temperature increase or a decrease depending on how and where the sampling is accomplished — downstream side sample location. upstream sample location, flow in the river at the time the samples were taken, ambient temperature, standing water shallow pool vs. free-flowing vs. deep pool and taken below the surface.
Goodrich Falls dam holds back an absolute minimum of water or impoundment. The island that comes and goes at the bottom of the falls is made up of gravel that migrates downstream by storm events. This island is the home to a lot of recreation activities enjoyed by many people.
Summary: Not all dams are bad; many provide a very valuable and necessary service to the citizens of the area and the world.
The EPA classifies hydro as renewable energy and even goes so far as to classify a significant portion of hydro as green energy.
William N. Clewes lives in Littleton and is an electrical engineer with a continuous association in the power generation, control and protection field as well as marine engineering.
