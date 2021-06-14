The latest controversy from the school board (unless another one has arisen since I wrote this) was the decision to stop “weighting” academic courses. Some of the arguments for changing that practice sounded logical, and some did not. Hanging over it all — as usual, with this school board — was the question of whether it was just another charade, designed primarily to make the school or the board, or both, look better without any effort at substantive change.
The move will allegedly treat vocational and academic courses equally in calculating grade-point averages. In supporting it, Michelle Capozzoli indicated that some GPA-conscious students avoid vocational courses because they have to compete with the weighted GPAs of the academic curriculum.
That seemed to imply that vocational courses aren’t awarded as many bonus points as academic courses, which doesn’t entirely jibe with Kennett High School’s 126-page Program of Studies for next year. Trudging through that fat menu of course options reveals that “Advanced Placement” courses earn 15 additional points above the letter-grade value toward a weighted average. “Advanced” courses merit 12 extra points, and “College Prep” courses 6. More basic classes, at the “General” and “Life Skills” levels, earn only the letter-grade value. These politically correct designations of scholastic difficulty have replaced the old A-, B-, and C-level tracking system, perhaps with a D-level equivalent.
The vocational program includes courses at all those levels except Advanced Placement, so academic students only enjoy a tiny GPA advantage from college-level AP courses. Yet the school board’s peerless leader, Joe Lentini, acknowledged that some additional points will still be granted to AP classes, even under the new system. So nothing’s different, except that seniors taking remedial-sounding classes such as Literacy or Math for Life can compete for the honor roll with classmates taking British Lit, Technical Writing, or Advanced Trigonometry.
This won’t do any favors for students applying to more exclusive colleges, for which the GPA has traditionally been a determining factor. That makes the change not only ineffectual, but downright harmful, because — as Ms. Capozzoli herself admitted — “not every kid needs to go to college.” The ones least likely to seek university educations would probably be focused on vocational programs, so why hobble the chances of aspiring academics to improve the GPAs of those who want to learn trades? Is this meant to improve their self-esteem? Is it to encourage enrollment in a floundering vocational center?
The thought crossed my mind that one motive for leveling the grading field might be to spur an even greater increase in the proportion of students on the honor roll. Four months ago, I was rude enough to notice that nearly half of Kennett’s entire student body is on the honor roll these days, and that the proportion achieving high honors — straight-A students — has exploded from 1.7 percent to more than 23 percent since 1970. As any skeptic might, I hypothesized that much of that jump reflected significant grade inflation, and I’m still waiting for a certain statistics student to demonstrate that it doesn’t. In a school so top-heavy with honor students, one wonders if the honor roll means anything, but the school board is evidently proud of its suspiciously high ratio of exemplary scholars. That makes it a little easier to believe it would support a policy designed to inflate that list even further.
Ms. Capozzoli has her own educational achievement carved into her nameplate, and her colleagues often refer to her as “Doctor” — as people will who wish to suggest an exaggerated air of intellectual authority within their groups. That insinuates a certain degree of superiority among those who choose an academic career over a trade, but there ain’t any.
For half my adult life I supported myself at different types of manual labor. Most of the working-class men and women within my ken have shown far better real-world sense than the majority of college professors I’ve met, and they’re far more valuable to society. The wisest people I ever knew never graduated from high school. Still, what is the sense of disguising scholastic distinction in programs where it matters a great deal, merely to improve apparent performance in programs where it matters so little?
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
