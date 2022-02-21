Conway School District taxpayers are apparently not the only ones tired of shoveling money into a sinking ship. Two Cheshire County districts held their deliberative meetings recently, and voters in each tried to cut budgets that will produce phenomenal tax increases. Both are SB 2 districts, so of course the meetings were dominated by school employees and the cream of the PTA, and both attempts failed.
In Jaffrey, the budget and warrant articles for the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District reflect a tax increase of $428 per $100,000 of assessed valuation. That comes to $1,284 for Jaffrey’s median $300,000 home, just for the increase. A selectman who had never seen so severe an increase in four decades as a taxpayer complained of something Conway knows too well — that school staff keeps growing while enrollment keeps dropping. Some of Jaffrey’s army of school staffers dismissed his point, voting down an effort to trim the $27.5 million budget by 72 to 24. Those 96 voters, including the school board, decided the budget for a combined population of about 12,000.
Fall Mountain Regional School District encompasses five towns that also number 12,000 residents altogether. The tax bite varies from town to town, with wealthier Walpole facing an increase of about $875 on the average home and rural Alstead $970 — again, on top of what they paid last year, and for their schools alone. Citing “questionable performance,” one citizen made a motion to cut the $35 million budget by $700,000, or two percent, but it failed 88 to 54. The margin may have been closer because of a secret ballot, which can shield school-budget opponents from the sneers and shunning they often endure.
Conway taxpayers are in for a similar shock, if our school budget survives the deliberative meeting untouched. At a maximum approaching $41 million, with the inevitable warrant articles, our school budget is far bigger than that of either Jaffrey-Rindge or Fall Mountain. Dividing the current enrollment of each district into the total budgets also reveals that our raw per-student cost is considerably higher than those of the other two. We don’t have the academic achievement to match that added expense, either. Fall Mountain students surpass ours in both math and reading, and Jaffrey-Rindge does so in math.
Our poor scholastic showing is practically inexcusable. As a member of Conway’s budget committee this year, I compared our school district with 10 others of similar size in this state, and found that Conway may have the most promising student body, as such quality is estimated in educational circles. We have the lowest percentage of students coded for special education, and only an average percentage of students eligible for free and reduced lunch. We also had the second-highest proportion of staff, narrowly missing first place.
Nevertheless, Conway falls below seven of the 10 districts in the percentage of students who have achieved or exceeded proficiency in math and reading. Only Claremont, Laconia, and Monadnock Regional fared worse than Conway academically — and not much worse. Even Somersworth outdid us considerably in reading, despite having less staff saturation, lower per-student costs, and much higher proportions of Special Ed and economically disadvantaged students.
In discussing whether to recommend our school district’s latest funding request, the budget committee defeated my motion for a reduction of about $592,000, or less than 1.5 percent. Another reduction of $400,000 failed on a tie vote of 7-7. A similar tie on the proposed budget would have implicitly recommended the default budget, which is $319,000 lower, but the seventh member who favored the $400,000 cut apparently didn’t think that through, and switched sides, so the committee didn’t cut a dime.
The decision not to hold the school district accountable for its soaring budgets, bloated staff and plummeting performance was especially disappointing. Our district, like many others, has sunk so low precisely because the school board has been able to rely on persistent, lockstep support from an unquestioning school lobby. That lobby dominates school board membership, too; only two of the seven members show any real attention to fiscal responsibility. In rubber-stamping the school budget, the budget committee simply stands with the enablers who have given the system enough cover to fail.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
