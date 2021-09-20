An aspiring lefty columnist assured Sun readers last spring that Joe Biden’s inauguration represented a return to good government. Those skeptical of party dogma might doubt it, as the White House and Congress continue to demonstrate the same old reckless bumbling, dishonest theatrics, and attention to factional interest.
We still have a president with a feeble grasp of reality, but whereas his predecessor always “lied,” Biden merely “misspeaks.” Biden promised Americans “you’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccines,” and Politifact gauged the remark “half true,” despite acknowledging that thousands of breakthrough infections had already occurred. When Donald Trump asserted that there were “no guns whatsoever” among the Capitol Hill rioters, Politifact found police reports of three armed men apprehended there, unequivocally labeling Trump’s claim “false.”
Such inconsistent fact-checking standards for two statements of equivalent inaccuracy reflect the lopsided liberal bias of an increasingly activist media. That may be where the illusion of better government comes from. Democrats presume that their preferred outlets don’t spin reporting as diligently as their bête noire, Fox News, but their media are simply more subtle about it—and consequently more effective at deluding a better-educated audience.
The Afghanistan fiasco threatened to offend the faithful, but Biden deftly blamed it on Trump, citing his impolitic agreement with the Taliban. Yet in Biden’s first week as president he issued a blizzard of executive orders reversing Trump directives, and Biden’s national security advisor insisted the Taliban deal was under review. A reinfusion of troops would surely have been necessary to abrogate it, but that would have bolstered the Afghan government, which Trump’s negotiations ignored and undermined. Completely abandoning the Afghan government only assured its collapse.
Despite Biden’s complicity in authorizing the conflict, he later found it advantageous to favor ending what he often called our “longest war”—a phrase revealing an astonishing ignorance of American history. While wondering what staying in Afghanistan would have gained, and how long it would take, he might have considered Korea, where our real “longest war” recently began its 72nd year. Our help defending South Korea’s northern border fostered a thriving modern democracy.
While I didn’t support the war in Afghanistan when Biden did, after two decades I would have preferred both Trump and Biden to be more hesitant about wasting all the blood and treasure we invested. Instead, Biden proved just as impulsive and rash as his predecessor, leaving our global stature and security looking shakier than ever.
Even as he distorts the definition of “infrastructure” to encompass entitlements that put Scandinavian socialism in the shade, Biden allows our defense infrastructure to deteriorate in the face of militarily aggressive China. In handing off much of the China-watch duty to Australia, he ham-handedly offended our oldest ally, France, far more grievously than any of Trump’s ranting over the cost of carrying NATO.
Illegal immigration remains as embarrassing for Biden as it was for Trump, and more deservedly so. During Trump’s presidency, illegal entries remained lower than for three decades past, but his idiotic obsession with building a “wall” made his border policy look like a failure. Under Biden, however, illegal crossings immediately skyrocketed — and he essentially invited them. In the past 11 months the Border Patrol has encountered nearly four times as many illegal border-crossers as in the same period last year. An American Immigration Council graph indicates that this year will probably set a 50-year record.
Despite constant cries that Trump leaned toward dictatorship, the only authoritarian action I’ve seen lately is Biden’s vaccine mandate, which effectively usurps state powers guaranteed under the Tenth Amendment. At least some Republicans dared challenge their party leader’s autocratic pretensions over public health and the electoral process. Democrats have yet to produce anyone with that much backbone.
The Trump complaint I sympathized with most was that he piled up national debt faster than even Obama, who increased it from about $12 trillion to $20 trillion. Trump raised it nearly $8 trillion more in just four years. As Biden tries to satisfy his party’s clamoring socialist caucus, even the friendly Washington Post predicts a $3 trillion increase in the national debt this year alone. And this is good government?
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
