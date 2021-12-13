Eaton’s doctor of diversity comforted us recently with his opinion that no high school teacher in New Hampshire is “actually teaching” critical race theory. Perhaps he was merely parroting the panicked denials of Democratic social-justice crusaders who have begun to feel the political backlash to their depiction of the United States as endemically racist. Probably neither he nor anyone else who buys those denials has the slightest idea what’s being taught in our schools, especially with public visitation effectively prohibited in our educational fortresses on successive excuses of safety and health.
Consider how the CRT story has changed in Education Week articles. In May of 2020, that fount of edubabble published a story headlined “The 1619 Project Enters American Classrooms” — the 1619 Project being one radical journalist’s recasting of America as racist root and branch. After nationwide protests against some of the country’s most pathologically progressive school boards, Education Week backtracked with a piece claiming “More Than 9 of Every 10 Teachers Say They’ve Never Taught About Critical Race Theory.” Yet one need not teach it by name to transform our historical narrative from that of a rough and bloody but determined march toward equality into an unrecognizable parade of triumphant white supremacy.
Early in 2019, the principal of Kennett High proposed a woke-sounding new course called “Diversity and Tolerance,” to be taught by a member of SAU 9’s “diversity team.” Now called World Cultures, the course has shed the loaded political connotations of its original title, although the aim of promoting tolerance and appreciation for diversity remains in the course description. Depending on how one defines “diversity,” those can be admirable goals, but the public doesn’t know what the course materials are, or how they are presented. Joe Lentini may insinuate otherwise, but Conway classrooms don’t exactly welcome citizen observers.
We have a right to know what is being taught in our schools, and what spin the subject matter is given — especially now, as the Conway School Board presents its first budget over the ominous $40 million threshold. That’s the biggest budget the Conway School District has ever proposed, for a smaller student body than Conway has seen since 1970. The raw cost per student has risen about 3,300 percent in those 51 years — nearly six times the rate of inflation.
That skyrocketing expense arises primarily from relentless increases in personnel. Occasional minor staff reductions generate much fanfare and self-congratulation for fiscal restraint, but then the hiring quietly resumes. Through a combination of administrative padding and the steady proliferation of programs, successive school boards have recruited a loyal legion of employee-advocates and budget beneficiaries. Each new program starts as a no-frills bargain, the financial and educational costs of which are realized later. Kennett students can now dabble in very specialized fields, including criminal justice, medical careers, and even aviation.
The development of this curricular smorgasbord accompanied a predictable decline in core academics. After all, students have only so much time in the day to partake of endless opportunities.
SAU 9’s annual “report cards” follow this scholastic slide. Ten years ago, Kennett’s SAT scores matched or surpassed state averages for math and reading, and fell only 10 points below in writing. The 2021 report card shows no scores for 2020, when academic evaluation was essentially abandoned, but in 2019 Kennett’s combined average in reading and writing dropped 19 points below the state average. Math scores were 28 points lower.
The economic burden of marginally popular and under-enrolled programs has probably diverted resources and attention from the lower schools, as well, for the trajectory of eighth-graders’ performance is downright discouraging. In 2010, 82 percent of Conway’s eighth-graders met or exceeded achievement goals in reading, and 68 percent did so in writing. By 2019, only 43 percent met expectations in reading and writing. Math results have been even worse, with satisfactory achievement plummeting from 61 percent to 27 percent.
Daily Sun headlines notwithstanding, this $40 million school budget can’t be blamed on insurance increases. The culprit is the program-bloated staff, which accounts for the vast majority of that $40 million. The more Conway pays for public education, the less it seems to get, and the tolerance for that trend is truly amazing.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.