The headline and lede on the Sun's top story for Jan. 4 seemed so provocatively misleading that it might have been composed by a committee from the Conway Education Association, or by a staffer from Breitbart News. Luring readers with a teaser that gave precisely the opposite impression from the one created by the story itself, it told those too lazy to turn the page that our largest local charter school is a miserable failure.
The slight was doubtless inadvertent, but just as certainly it did some undeserved damage. Under the bold announcement "Local school on low-performing list," skimmers of the front page saw that the "Department of Education has named Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School, located in the Tech Village in Conway Village, as among the lowest performing in the state." Only on pages 7 and 8 did readers learn that the ranking resulted largely from the state's insistence on entering scores of "zero" for the considerable number of students whose parents declined to have them take the test. In actuality, Northeast Woodland seems to be surpassing our other local public schools, academically — as was implied by a comparison of last year's statistics, toward the end of page 7.
The story was evidently inspired by Northeast Woodland's recent ranking among "the lowest-performing 5 percent of all schools in the state receiving Title I, Part A funds." The school landed there mainly because so many of its students opted out of testing, and their "zero" scores were automatically included in the school average. The same rule is applied to traditional public schools, but either a higher proportion of Conway School District students test, or Conway's schools are not eligible for those particular federal funds.
The article did a good job of detailing the response offered by the head of Northeast Woodland, Sarah Arnold, who described the Waldorf method they follow as covering the same elementary and middle-school curriculum as traditional schools, but over a different timeline. Content is introduced more gradually at Northeast Woodland, but with an accelerated schedule as the program progresses. By the end of the eighth grade, students at Northeast and Kennett Middle School have theoretically covered the same material, and can enter high school on equal footing.
Arnold's citation of gradually improving math and reading proficiency corroborated that explanation. At Northeast Woodland, 55 percent of eighth-graders showed proficiency in math last spring, while only 15 percent at Kennett Middle School did so. Fully two-thirds of Northeast's eighth-graders demonstrated that they could read and write satisfactorily, compared to 45 percent at Kennett Middle. (As promised, SAU 9's enhanced "report card" now publishes a blizzard of blended statistics that seem to obscure individual failures, such as last spring's 15-percent math proficiency among Kennett's eighth-graders.)
KMS faces greater economic disadvantage and special-education demands, but Northeast's scores hardly reflect failure. It appears that the pejorative newspaper headline might have proclaimed just as accurately (and just as sensationally) that "Northeast Woodland outperforms local competitors."
Charter schools proliferate wherever existing public schools fail. Failure can result from trying to accomplish too much as well as from doing too little, or from intruding too closely on parental responsibility. Some parents choose charter schools to escape failing systems, or to avoid such unwanted distractions as social engineering and political indoctrination. Others merely want more direct contact with their children's education than maximum-security traditional public schools will permit. Professed advocates of choice and diversity should be champions of charter schools, instead of trying to hobble their competitive ability by denying public funding to public charter schools — all to appease their teacher-union allies.
Having occasional interaction with SAU 9 and Conway School District administrators, I sometimes hear unflattering observations on local charter schools, such as the complaint that students who move back and forth between the Conway district and the charter schools suffer from a learning "gap." That's undoubtedly true, given the aforementioned differences in curricula and pedagogical pacing, and that gap would be more prominent for those migrating from charter schools than for those going into them. Still, such comments sound eerily reminiscent of the knee-jerk opposition to educational competition so obvious among teachers' unions and the politicians who pander to them.
