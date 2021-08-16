In light of my limited education and expertise, I feel especially favored to be allowed a weekly column in a newspaper. It’s been hinted that I remain on this page to sustain an appearance of diversified opinion, as an example of conservative thought. If an old nuclear protester, Bush-basher and Iraq War opponent is the closest a media outlet can come to conservative thinking, that alone suggests its ideological breadth, but here I am.
As a more frequent contributor, at least in recent weeks, Jerry Knirk must feel still greater privilege. Notwithstanding the impossible virtue of objectivity so widely feigned in journalism, editorial sympathy can usually be gauged by the frequency, speed and prominence with which different points of view are published. Jerry is apparently doing something right — or at least something popular.
Who can say whether a Freedom legislator jumped into the mask debate in SAU 9 to influence the decision or to keep his name in the public eye, but he needn’t have worried about the outcome. Nothing so tedious as divergent public opinion would be likely to dissuade a school board chaired by Joe Lentini from a plan developed by scores of staff and board members. I didn’t expect to exert any effect, either, nor was I especially invested in the result, however much I may regard our society’s propensity for excessive safety precautions as a reflection of ingrained cultural cowardice.
What intrigued me was the nature of the divisions and the tenor of the debate — the raised finger, Jerry’s thoughtful use of “analogies and simplified concepts” to explain immunological concepts to us cretins, and the offense engendered by such patronizing rhetoric. There was also the disparity between the dangers public bodies choose to address and those they tend to ignore.
Children excite an extraordinary degree of protective fervor, but thus far they haven’t appeared to need much protection against COVID-19. According to August statistics from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, the entire pandemic has not claimed a single New Hampshire victim under the age of 20.
The deadliest danger for young Granite Staters may be the automobile. The N.H. Department of Public Health identifies vehicular accidents as the leading cause of death among those aged 15 to 19, with rates ranging between 8 and 10 per 100,000 in that age group for the 2008-16 period. A Concord teenager provided the nation’s most emblematic such death some years back: Michael Doucette was named “America’s safest teen driver” after a contest sponsored by Dodge, winning the use of an automobile with which he caused a head-on collision in Henniker, killing himself and the other motorist.
That said something about teenage drivers. Doucette was 17. Drivers aged 16 and 17 face the greatest probability of fatal accidents, because of both inexperience and immaturity. Our legislature finally created a “youth driver’s license,” but has avoided raising the driving age overall no matter what the “science” says. The main objection appears to be the inconvenience endured by parents — as the legislator I approached about it essentially admitted.
It’s true, too, that the inconvenience is considerable. At our house, we refused to let our 2007 and 2009 Kennett graduates drive before they went to college. Trundling them to jobs and activities was not easy, but both ultimately waited until they were 21 — and neither has ever had an accident. It was a worthy investment.
Relative indifference to perils posed by the youngest drivers seems downright callous against the terror over COVID in schools, especially if the primary impediment to averting such highway fatalities is parental convenience. Meanwhile, that tolerance for roadway mayhem makes unpleasant COVID restrictions seem all the more aggravating. Community spread is the ostensible reason for masks in school, especially with the Delta variant, but vaccination seems remarkably effective at palliating Delta symptoms so far. Is everyone asked to wear masks for the sake of adults who forego vaccination?
That’s about as reasonable as using parental convenience as an excuse for subjecting the motoring public to so many drivers with half-developed frontal lobes. There’s no vaccination against them, even for those of us who would take it in a heartbeat.
