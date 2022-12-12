One long closet in my house is walled with bookcases containing some of the spillover from my library, and with several trunks that came home filled with my father’s uniforms when he retired from the Navy. I used to paw through the trunks occasionally, trying on the cap or the voluminous greatcoat, and I was probably not yet a teenager when I pulled out a banded cube of letters about three inches square.
Some were printed V-Mail. Others were written with fountain pens on thin sheets of light-blue paper that folded into their own envelopes. I may have spent an hour deciphering my father’s backhanded script, but none of the contents stuck with me except one reference to a particularly unpleasant posting, along with a few terms of endearment that seemed uncharacteristically tender for the stern and stoic mainstay of our household.
That was my introduction to the practice of snooping through the correspondence of an earlier generation. At the time, I had no idea that it would become an enduring adult occupation, and preoccupation.
Since my first visit to a manuscript repository in 1973, I’ve probably read letters from several thousand collections, ranging from single letters to an accumulated lifetime of correspondence. The majority were written by Union or Confederate soldiers and officials, or by their family members and neighbors. Truckloads of such manuscripts that were retained by descendants at the time of the Civil War centennial have since been sold or donated to public and private libraries and archives, or historical societies.
Many a soggy tissue went into the trash when the narrator of Ken Burns’ documentary “The Civil War” read Sullivan Ballou’s “last letter” to his wife, Sarah. Most viewers never learned that it was actually composed after Ballou’s death by someone far more eloquent, probably as political propaganda and personal inspiration. Rarely does the epistolary residue of that era reach such stylistic heights. Opening sentences vary little: “I seat myself,” or “I take my pen in hand to let you know that I am alive,” immediately followed by a summary of the correspondent’s current health. Usually a weather report followed, after which the soldier might recount recent marches or fighting, but the content nearly always leans toward the minutiae of farm or camp life and the welfare of friends and family.
Occasionally, a letter leaves only mystery. During a lull in the battle of Pleasant Hill, La., in 1864, a Union soldier scribbled a letter in pencil to “My dear wife and children.” Using the flat board on top of his cap as a desk, he described the Confederates’ “blistering volleys” and explained that “we have got ourselves in a terrible spot here.” He signed only his first name, and no envelope survives, so we’ll never know if he survived, or if the letter was found on the battlefield, undelivered.
Soldiers’ diaries reveal why manuscript repositories hold so much less correspondence from the home front. After reading and answering letters from their loved ones, the fighting men often tossed them into the campfire. Those who held onto them as a source of recurring comfort through the winter would read them over one last time on the eve of a campaign before burning them — especially at the start of a retreat.
Even a few ounces of paper had to be considered by a man packing 40 or 50 pounds on a 20-mile march. Letters to garrison troops often met the same fate, and the habit of burning private letters may have reflected Victorian delicacy. It was often the sweetheart at home who begged that her missive go into the fire once its sentiments had been conveyed, although the request was often ignored.
Victorian decorum did not afflict my family, but sometime between 1961 and 1979, the contents of my father’s trunks disappeared. Only the brass buttons from his various uniforms remain. The letters he mailed to my mother in the 1940s are gone.
Reminded of that recently, my wife mentioned Clara Schumann and Johannes Brahms, whose exact relationship remains a matter of conjecture among their admirers. “They burned their letters,” she reminded me. “Maybe they decided to leave everyone guessing.”
