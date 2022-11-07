Late last summer, The Daily Sun published Kennett High School’s fourth-quarter honor roll for 2022, carrying 278 names from an enrollment of 725 students. Another edition should appear soon, but the KHS honor roll has lately seemed less useful as an indication of academic achievement than as an example of using arbitrary measures to exaggerate educational performance.
A decade-old article in West Lebanon’s Valley News on the worth (or worthlessness) of high-school honor rolls reported that in 2012 Hanover High School listed 67 percent of its students on the honor roll, and Lebanon High School 63 percent. A skeptic might suspect that such impressive figures result from internal grade inflation, and skepticism is perhaps the most important virtue for any analyst. Standardized test scores nevertheless corroborated such a crowded honor roll at Hanover High, where juniors that year showed 85 percent proficiency in reading, 66 percent in math, and 62 percent in science.
That yielded what I’ll call an “average proficiency” in reading, math, and science of 71 percent among Hanover juniors, which was higher than the percentage of students on the school’s honor roll. Lebanon High fell somewhat short in that comparison, with an average proficiency of 57 percent, despite having 63 percent of its students on the honor roll: 86 percent of Lebanon’s juniors were proficient in reading, but only 48 percent in math, and 37 percent in science.
Meanwhile, Kennett High School’s 2012 assessments for the 11th grade revealed 77 percent proficiency in reading, 42 percent in math, and 38 percent in science, for an overall average of 52 percent. Yet the honor roll listed only 23 percent of the student body — 207 names from an enrollment of 902. This implies that grading among Kennett teachers was then substantially more rigorous than the standardized testing on which the state relies. That put some real honor in Kennett’s honor roll, even if our proficiency scores lagged behind those of richer towns along the Connecticut River.
Since then, Hanover’s average 11th-grade proficiency results in reading, math, and science have improved to an impressive 82 percent. Lebanon juniors saw a smaller increase, from 57 to 60 percent. During that same period, however, Conway’s average proficiency among juniors dropped from 52 percent to 38. This contradicts the excuse that assessment results are dropping “across the board.”
The response to plunging performance in Conway appears to have been to bloat student grades. While state measures of Kennett students’ proficiency gradually declined, internal measures of their achievement rose steadily, as documented in a greater percentage of students on the honor roll. In 2012, the proportion of students granted honor roll status was less than half the ratio of students who demonstrated proficiency in the three academic categories.
More recently, the opposite has been true. The percentage of students at Kennett who make the honor roll now runs considerably higher than the proportion who satisfy the state criteria for academic proficiency.
Perhaps the most telling evidence of rampant grade inflation at Kennett lies in the growing share of the student body that is awarded high honors. In 2012, only 23 percent of Kennett students made the honor roll at all, and only one in six honor-roll students achieved high honors. Last year, thanks partly to widespread use of pass/fail grading, the percentage of students on each honor roll ran close to 45 percent. The most recent list includes just over 38 percent of the reported enrollment, and nearly half the names — 155 of 323 — appear under high honors.
The plan for “addressing” Conway’s academic slide involves touting numerous alternative “data points” suggesting scholastic achievement — meaning, apparently, anything but the standardized test scores that have been making things look so dismal. You can bet those data points will include an increased volume in the steady stream of positive publicity this newspaper carries about present and former students, to counter the bad news.
Periodic appearance of a bloated honor roll is probably one of those envisioned data points, but their publication will be counterproductive if they are no more credible than they have been of late. Standardized tests do have certain deficiencies, but they lack the motivated manipulability of local honor rolls.
