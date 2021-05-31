On May 5, The Conway Daily Sun reported that more than 200 citizens “turned out” for a virtual Senate hearing on New Hampshire’s biennial budget. Such a response was no surprise, given the ease of participation (at least for the technologically advantaged) and the partisan rabble-rousing employed to drum up opposition. More than the usual number of special interests showed up to defend the programs from which they benefit, and of course Democrats argued reflexively against any policies that might encourage competition for public schoolteachers. It was much like our own deliberative town meeting.
The budget bill includes a section prohibiting state contractors from teaching “divisive concepts” such as critical race theory and other radical doctrines. State contractors might include the faculties of our university system and the organizations that train their staffs. I expected a row over that when I saw an email from a Keene State College professor of environmental studies, urging her campus contact list to tune in for a spiel by KSC’s secretary-general of diversity and multiculturalism. Once “educated” on how damaging the bill could be to “diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts,” they could then register their inevitably hostile opinions via the virtual Senate hearing.
Other campuses than that of my alma mater probably saw mobilization by an activist professoriate, which helps account for the large proportion of progressive credentials represented in the testimony. Few of those who objected to the ban on teaching “divisive concepts” denounced it as a form of censorship, perhaps because censorship is extremely popular on the political left as a means of silencing conservative speech. Programmed lefties so habitually advocate squelching dissent that they seem to regard it as a perfectly legitimate measure. They object to this particular ban simply because it would inhibit their plans to indoctrinate students with the very dogma that inspired this ham-handed bill in the first place.
Personally, I oppose that bill precisely because it does amount to censorship. The only worthy portion of the legislation is the paragraph protecting employees from discipline or discrimination for refusing to confess themselves before America's new Red Guard and publicly embrace woke doctrine.
University campuses should provide an archipelago of free-speech islands even in the most polarized political climates. Unfortunately, they no longer do. In fact, censorship is more prevalent at colleges and universities than elsewhere, and it isn’t the work of conservatives.
It was college students who, in their righteous adolescent intolerance, first gave “progressive” a pejorative connotation, either as a noun or an adjective. Too ignorant of history to detect the similarities between their own behavior and that of the fascists they ostensibly deplore, they routinely resort to mob rule and thuggery, in person or online, to silence or cow those who disagree. Just google something like “students silence conservative speaker,” and read through all the hits.
Enabled by pusillanimous or complicit faculty and administrators, they usually get away with it, to the detriment of academic discourse everywhere — and to what in saner days would have been the shame of the individual institutions. No professors or vaguely titled “cabinet members” of the college president at Keene State have, to my knowledge, actively mobilized opposition to that widespread ideological oppression, or even criticized it. Only when their own highly debatable slant on politics rouses adverse reaction do they leap to invoke the principle of academic freedom. I wonder how many of them would tolerate the creation on their campus of, say, an Office of Unity and Equality, designed specifically to provide intellectual counterpoint to their more venomous characterizations of our country and culture.
While I would advise the proponents of the “divisive concepts” ban to abandon it, I understand their motivation, and sympathize with their frustration. Those who teach students in our high schools and colleges hold positions of authority that give them enormous power over those young people, and society has come to insist that they not abuse that power. Teachers and professors are universally recognized as taking unfair advantage when they try to exploit their relationships with students for sexual advantage. Isn't it an equally deplorable ethical and moral transgression to exceed the bounds of intellectual stimulation and engage in political indoctrination?
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
