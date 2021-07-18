Apparently the town of Sandwich has acquired yet another new resident Democrat. In what seems to be a trend among newcomers, he has already found a prominent place in the party. Maybe it’s an effort to counterbalance the Free State movement.
In a July 15 column for The Berlin Sun, Leonard Witt identified himself as a professor emeritus from Kennesaw State University and a delegate of the Carroll County Democratic Committee. His column denounced the new law against “divisive speech,” while scorning the “GOP-dominated state Legislature.”
Considering Mr. Witt’s later-life experience in academia, and his earlier years in Minnesota journalism, I am not surprised that he might turn a trifle grumpy when progressive thinking does not prevail. Had he spent a little more time in this state before trying to manipulate its governance, however, he might have understood that a 26-vote Republican majority hardly dominates our 400-member House of Representatives. “Domination” better describes the 66-vote majority held by Democrats in 2019 and 2020, when even longtime Democrats like myself felt grateful for a Republican governor willing to veto the worst of their partisan legislation.
The “divisive concepts” law attempts to limit classroom instruction of popular new radical theories. It’s revealing of Mr. Witt’s tactics that he cited a passage from Brandi Levy’s irrelevant Supreme Court victory — out of context — as a means of casting the recent law in a bad light.
The Levy case involves speech by a student outside of school, in the public forum, where First Amendment protections apply. The issue at hand is speech by teachers and professors in class. In the 1988 case of Hazelwood School District v. Kuhlmeier, the Supreme Court noted that the classroom is not a public forum, and reasonable restrictions on the speech of students and teachers may be imposed. That applies especially to speech that is inconsistent with the institution’s “basic educational mission.”
Mr. Witt also quoted brief excerpts from the 14th Amendment and the New Hampshire Constitution. The first alluded to civil liberties and the second to free speech and freedom of the press, but neither had any visible bearing on the “divisive speech” law. Perhaps such general references were all Mr. Witt could find.
If he even knew about Oliver Wendell Holmes’s opinion in Schenck v. United States, he kept perfectly mum about it, and with good reason. As Holmes put it for a unanimous Supreme Court, “the most stringent protection of free speech would not protect a man falsely shouting ‘fire’ in a theater, and causing a panic.” That has more bearing than the Levy case on the now-popular doctrines of critical race theory and “intersectionality,” which a radicalized educator class evidently wants to be able to propound among students. Brandenburg v. Ohio later modified the Schenck decision, but inflammatory advocacy of the aforementioned concepts has already fomented the violence that even Brandenburg deemed intolerable.
Panic, indeed. The left has launched a concerted offensive against the entire liberal fabric of American society.
Although I consider inculcation of radically distorted historical and political interpretations tantamount to pedagogical malpractice, I’m sufficiently libertarian not to support the new law. I do share the apprehensions that motivated it, however.
Meanwhile, all this wailing and lamentation about the First Amendment is contemptibly disingenuous, and has nothing whatever to do with free speech. Democrats such as Mr. Witt, who are now demonizing parents and legislators for trying to control the political indoctrination of students, remained utterly silent during years of oppressive campus agitation against conservative speech.
I scanned an online list of articles Mr. Witt has written. If he has ever defended freedom of speech for the conservative professors, students, and invited speakers who have been forced out of universities, shouted down in lecture halls, or threatened by mob violence in recent years, I couldn’t find it. The only speech he cares to defend may be his own, and that of those who agree with him. What repels me most about my old Democratic comrades is this phony, hypocritical air of righteous indignation, which they deploy regularly to defend or distract from the most absurd aspects of their latest dogma.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
