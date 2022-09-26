Sometimes I listen to my wife, and sometimes I regret it. The telephone fiasco falls into both categories.
Last winter, after years of rising monthly bills for the land line that has been in this house since 1954, she started doing research on other alternatives and came up with an option that cost exactly half as much for basic service, with no additional charges for long-distance calls. Since all but one of her innumerable relatives live on the far side of the Missouri River, free long-distance service alone seemed like a deal-maker. Nor should I blame it all on my far-better half, for Our Favorite Millennial assured us that "there has to be a better deal out there somewhere," and her informed opinions are rarely wrong (except maybe about politics). So, on the assurance that I could keep my 68-year-old phone number, I finally abandoned my receiver-in-the-cradle phone in the living room (and the rotary model upstairs, on which I could still receive calls), and replaced them both with something I am told is called an Android.
We did keep the old telephone number, as promised. The only thing we've lost is telephone service.
Again, I probably shouldn't hold my wife wholly responsible just for being the naïve, trusting creature she is. After all, I've been able to turn that trait to my advantage on numerous occasions. Hell, she probably wouldn't even be here if it weren't for that side of her personality. But when the Spectrum employee told her that telephone service was certainly available in our neighborhood, she was gullible enough to believe it.
I suppose, too, that a sleezy salesman could claim that there really is phone service here. You just have to wait until the weekend's mobs of flatheads have gone back to Massachusetts and Rhode Island (which they richly deserve), then walk around the house or down the hill a little, holding the phone in exactly the right position, and you might be able to make a call. If a deep breath causes you to move the phone slightly, you may lose the connection, but if the person on the other end wants to hear from you, you might get a call back. With a few such exchanges you could perhaps finish transmitting a message piecemeal, but it's best to omit conjunctions and auxiliary verbs to reduce the number of return calls.
Most of this summer, however, it's been nearly impossible to make a call, and absolutely impossible to complete one. I don't know about emergency lines, but I'm pretty sure if you tried to call the Conway PD at 356-5715, you wouldn't get through. If you think you're having a stroke, you might as well hop in the car and head for town, despite Conway's top-dollar ambulance service. If a nearby weekender is shooting off illegal fireworks just as you've finally gotten to sleep, you would waste your time trying to call the cops; it would be faster, and probably more effective, to go down and empty a couple of magazines in his general direction, so he can better appreciate your dislike of the sound.
For maximum frustration, wait until midweek, find a spot with one bar of service, and call some company's customer service department. Many of them maintain several levels of impediments before you can reach a live person, and every level is designed to encourage the caller to give up. Once a real person does answer, it's liable to be "Wendy" or "Mark," whose English is somewhat less coherent than you might expect from a beachcomber in Borneo. Maybe the real-person connection uses more bandwidth, or maybe they've been trained to hang up, but once you get close to the appearance of resolution, the line will abruptly go dead.
That's been my experience with Tracfone, from which I bought a simple flip phone for travel — and as an alternative to our useless Spectrum service. It didn't work, but they told me to send it back, and I did, weeks ago, but I've heard nothing from them since. I'm beginning to think maybe that was the best possible result. Even at its absolute worst, the postal service is infinitely more reliable.
