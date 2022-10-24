I did not get home from Washington last week in time to see Tulsi Gabbard. That's the second time I've missed her coming to town (damn it). Of course, I was also sorry not to hear what U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc had to say, but I wouldn't have fought my way through leaf-season traffic to North Conway just for a close look at him.
I didn't vote for Gen. Bolduc in the primary. Since I very much dislike incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, I took a Republican ballot and voted for the more moderate Chuck Morse. Morse was beaten by his principal contender, Bolduc, whom some now call a dangerous extremist.
The Democratic Party spent millions of dollars on attack ads to defeat Morse, so my old Democratic compatriots must find something commendable in Bolduc. Surely, Democrats are too responsible to ever risk elevating someone dangerous, merely in the cynical hope that he would lose the general election. Bolduc therefore must be a perfectly acceptable candidate.
I have no television, and little patience for watching videos of anything but cat antics, so I've never heard Bolduc speak. If the quotes I've read in this newspaper correctly replicate his public utterances, he may not be quite as articulate as your average brigadier general, but then he attended schools in his native Laconia. Maggie Hassan —a carpetbagger lawyer from Massachusetts, who only won election through the votes of nonresident college students — is too glib for comfort.
There seems to be a media campaign to present Bolduc as duplicitous and delusional, mainly for expressing a belief that the last presidential election was stolen. Well, for quite some time in 2004, I thought John Kerry had been robbed of the presidency by the manipulation of electronic voting in Ohio. A lot of other Democrats believed that along with me — including Joe Biden's savior, Rep. Jim Clayburn of South Carolina, who sought to reject Ohio's electors on Jan. 6, 2005. More recently, many Democrats showed equal credence in the ridiculous claim that the Georgia gubernatorial election had been stolen from Stacey Abrams. Now, however, any doubt about the integrity of a past election seems to be regarded as a sign of deceit or dementia.
The criticism worsened when Bolduc revised his opinion after the primary. Imagine that — a candidate changing his tune between a party primary and a general election. How dishonest can one be?
Well, one could be as dishonest as Hassan, whose ad proclaiming that she wants to stay in Washington and fight the "big-spenders" came up on my computer screen the morning after the primary. Once she no longer had to convince Democrats that she supported every expenditure Joe Biden proposed, suddenly she's frugal? Only two Democratic senators tried to curb their party's profligacy at all, and Maggie Hassan wasn't either of them. Unless she's also lying about pushing Biden "hard" on Afghanistan and the border, then she hasn't even got any pull at the White House, despite her lockstep loyalty to the president.
Bolduc may personally be pro-life, which I'm not, but he expressed satisfaction with states deciding their own abortion laws. New Hampshire's population of liberty-loving natives and pro-abortion transplants won't likely elect a legislature that would produce an unacceptable compromise. The extremists on the issue are absolute anti-abortion Republicans on the one hand, and on the other Democrats who favor on-demand abortion up to the last day of gestation. Maggie's rabble-rousing is clearly meant to signal that she favors the latter extreme, but the entire topic of abortion is irrelevant to the U.S. Senate race so long as Bolduc disavows federal jurisdiction.
I sympathize with abortion-rights advocates more than I do with their opponents, but ardent supporters of abortion are usually hostile to gun rights — and I thought about gun rights a lot recently, while walking city streets on dark autumn mornings and evenings. In a choice between one candidate who would preserve my right to defend myself and another who would pass any anti-gun legislation her party wanted, their respective positions on abortion mean nothing to me. Why should I agonize over the rights of people who don't care about mine?
