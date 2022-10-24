I did not get home from Washington last week in time to see Tulsi Gabbard. That's the second time I've missed her coming to town (damn it). Of course, I was also sorry not to hear what U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc had to say, but I wouldn't have fought my way through leaf-season traffic to North Conway just for a close look at him.

I didn't vote for Gen. Bolduc in the primary. Since I very much dislike incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, I took a Republican ballot and voted for the more moderate Chuck Morse. Morse was beaten by his principal contender, Bolduc, whom some now call a dangerous extremist.

