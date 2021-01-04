The week I spent at the New-York Historical Society last January was my only research trip this year. With so little travel to deduct, it may be safer to admit that my enthusiasm for research trips is heavily grounded in the social opportunities, and most of those opportunities occur at breakfast. On a trip, that’s often the only time I speak to anyone outside a library.
In an era when so many subsist on overpriced coffee and a pastry, finding a good morning restaurant can be challenging. A colleague and I made the New York trip together, and we both need enough breakfast to stave off hunger pangs until the reading room closes, but it took a long predawn walk around the city to find a likely place.
The Morning Star Restaurant, in Hell’s Kitchen, charged $13 for eggs, home fries, toast, bacon and coffee. That’s as cheap as it gets in New York City. We ate there each day, amusing ourselves by trying to identify our waitress’ origins — guessing every country in Eastern Europe. Turned out she had a Queens accent.
Early hours are important. Thirteen months ago, the Broadway Diner in Columbia, Mo., was open when I wandered in at 5 in the morning. The 1946-vintage Nu Grille in Fort Scott, Kan., had lights on before 6 a.m. The Hamburg Inn in Iowa City, Iowa, always opened at 6. In San Marino, Calif., the Colonial Kitchen was the only spot to eat before daylight. Nothing beats the dawn shift at such diners for local information.
Just downhill from the Minnesota Historical Society in St. Paul is Mickey’s 24-hour diner, which opened during the Depression. The early crowd can be seedy, but a plebian atmosphere suits me; newcomers consider South Conway chic, but when I grew up, there was a wrong side to the Brownfield Road, and we were on it.
At Fay’s Restaurant in Carlisle, Pa., a secret code gets me bacon precisely as I like it. Twenty years ago, I described my preference for stiff, crumbly bacon to a waitress there, and she recognized it as what Fay called “clicky.” As late as November of 2019, “clicky” bacon still came perfectly cooked the first time at Fay’s.
No trip to our own state library or historical society seems complete without breakfast at Pauli’s in Tilton, where thick, homemade bread and generous servings may be the best breakfast bargain in New Hampshire. Breakfast at Lindy’s Diner in Keene is as greasy today as it was in the 1970s, but nostalgia draws me back occasionally.
While Phil Kelly ran Phase III or the Eaton Run, that’s where I invariably ate. Phil cooked me the same breakfast hundreds of times. No more decadent luxury exists than climbing onto a stool with your eyes half shut, finding a mug of coffee waiting for you and taking that first bite of rye toast — all before you have to speak.
The closest match to Phil’s now may be Pete’s Diner, beside the Library of Congress in Washington. The owner is an energetic Indonesian woman who marshals her help with a combination of Javanese, Tagalog and Spanish. She always asks me how things are in “New Hamp-sha,” and always remembers my unvarying breakfast. John Boehner frequented Pete’s when he was Speaker of the House, and I sat beside him more than once, while his Secret Service escort glanced covetously at my toast.
Pandemic paranoia has gone far toward killing the early-morning diner. Fay’s was still offering table and counter service in September, but Pennsylvania’s quarantine restrictions scuttled my November trip there. I don’t know about the Morning Star, but I hope never to have to return to New York City. It’s business as usual at the Nu Grille, but my research needs in Fort Scott are limited.
After eight decades, Mickey’s is closed, perhaps forever. The Broadway Diner doesn’t open now until 9 a.m., and the Hamburg Inn and Colonial Kitchen at 8 — with no indoor dining at any of them. It’s takeout only at Pete’s, too.
Early-morning clienteles take years to cultivate, but they disintegrate fast. Even if the terror ever subsides, it should be harder than ever to find a decent breakfast.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
