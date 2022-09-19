Is the glass half-full, or half-empty? An optimist will always call it half-full, and the pessimist will inevitably deem it half-empty. Since the question eternally involves the same amount of water, an engineer would readily tell you that the glass is simply too large for the amount of water available. A similar dialectical distraction may foster belief in a national shortage of teachers, which our superintendent has been alluding to lately, as he tries to fill all the faculty positions the Conway School District has advertised.
Teachers unions have been pointing into the clouds to show us the mirage of a teacher shortage for a while, with the customary aim of encouraging ever-higher pay. The Economic Policy Institute, a heavily union-funded “think tank,” claimed in 2019 that “the teacher shortage is real, . . . and worse than we thought”— reflexively identifying higher pay as the foremost solution to the alleged crisis without offering convincing evidence or analyzing potential causes.
Unions are pushing that theme especially vigorously this year, as school districts nationwide try to pad their faculties with new positions funded by floods of COVID-relief cash. True to form for a publication well left of center, The Washington Post embraced the union position with an article last month about a “catastrophic teacher shortage,” shrieking that it had reached “crisis levels.”
I presume that our superintendent is just repeating the assumptions prevalent in his sphere, rather than adopting the union line as a former president of the Conway Education Association, but what the unions proclaim as a shortage of teachers may merely reflect a surfeit of superfluous positions. Conway has been seeking numerous teachers to fill “temporary” new positions, but (like many other school districts with a strong teachers union and a credulously cooperative parent lobby) it already carries excessive staff for the current number of students. When the pool of qualified applicants can’t keep up with an abrupt, artificial surge in demand, that creates the illusion of a shortage.
On Aug. 17, one education-specific news site interviewed Kansas State University researchers who found instead that the actual number of vacant positions nationwide is barely one-tenth the 300,000-teacher deficit claimed by the National Education Association. That article was corroborated a week later by another in The Atlantic. Despite The Atlantic’s ill-disguised liberal bias, staff writer Derek Thompson found no evidence of any sudden, acute shortage of teachers. All but dismissing NEA President Rebecca Pringle’s hysterical assertion about a “five-alarm crisis,” Thompson observed that “the narrative doesn’t match the numbers.”
If anything, he contended, there may be a shortage of students, with enrollment declining everywhere. His conclusions certainly ring true here in Conway, where the roster of teachers and non-teaching staff grows ever longer while enrollment has been skidding downhill for over two decades.
Those who preach the jeremiad of teacher shortages claim lately that teachers are leaving the profession in droves because of pandemic-related stress and political furor over racial and gender ideology and “social and emotional learning.” Yet the Bureau of Labor Statistics has detected no change in the quit rate of public-school teachers. In fact, teachers in public schools are less likely to leave their jobs than any other employment cohort except federal employees. Given the job security and enviable benefits, that isn’t surprising.
Litchfield teacher Rena Caron did quit, informing the Union Leader recently that her administrators tolerated widespread student disrespect and irresponsibility and mandated grade inflation, requiring her to give at least half-credit for assignments that students simply ignored. Principals’ reports to the Conway School Board last week outlined a sudden new focus on character and respect at Kennett, supporting complaints of similar shortcomings there. For grade inflation, see our bloated honor rolls.
The appropriate question may not be whether there actually is a sudden shortage of teachers, but what motivates the concerted effort to make people believe there is one. Is it to distract from the influx of “temporary” positions? Is it just another episode in the revolving menu of purported crises used to justify adding as many adults as possible to the payroll? Or might it have some teensy connection to the imminent negotiations for a new teachers’ contract?
