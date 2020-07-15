Each week, there are more “Impeach Mills” signs visible on Route 302 as I leave Oxford County and travel through Bridgton, Maine, in northern Cumberland County. Every week on my way to South Portland, Maine, I encounter no such political sentiments.
Left-wing Democrat Janet Mills has been our governor here in Maine for the past year and a half. They love her around the leftist bastion of Greater Portland, but folks out in the hinterland of Oxford County and northern border region of Cumberland County have had enough and are obviously plotting her demise.
Also visible in rural Maine are “Bring Back (former governor Paul) LePage!” signs and other evidence of left/right political polarization. In Greater Portland, one sees lots of “Black Lives Matter” signs on the roadsides, on buildings, bumper sticker, and elsewhere. Also common are professionally made lawn signs with multiple messages that would, taken together, convey coded progressive political sentiments.
For example, a very common lawn sign in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, has: “WE BELIEVE” at the top followed by seven lines, each of different font size and color. One proclaims: “BLACK LIVES MATTER” followed by: “NO HUMAN IS ILLEGAL,” which would seem to be a paean to open borders. Next comes: “LOVE IS LOVE” in lavender font, which probably is a pro-gay, LGBT slogan. After that is: “WOMEN’S RIGHTS ARE HUMAN RIGHTS,” which, given that abortion is most prominent in a list of women’s rights proclaimed by feminists, could transmit a pro-abortion sentiment.
Then comes: “SCIENCE IS REAL,” which likely pertains to the controversial, progressive claim that 99 percent of scientists believe in anthropomorphic climate change. Following that comes: “WATER IS LIFE,” but I’m not sure what progressive cause to which that might pertain. Last comes: “INJUSTICE ANYWHERE IS A THREAT TO JUSTICE EVERYWHERE.” Not sure of that one either, except maybe a belief that every injustice can be eliminated by a big government — with a resultant utopia.
Further along Route 302, another anti-Gov. Mills sign proclaims: “HEY JANET, IT’S A GOVERNORSHIP, NOT A DICTATORSHIP; OPEN MAINE NOW!” Which would pertain to her restrictive economic shutdown over the COVID-19 virus. Another sign nearby says: “EVERY BUSINESS IS ESSENTIAL; END THE SHUTDOWN NOW! Near that sign, another says: “HOW MAINE SPELLS IDIOT: J-A-N-E-T M-I-L-L-S.”
Maine is very blue, along with every other New England state and so is adjoining New York state, but within each of those states is a divide between urban areas and rural areas. Each is a microcosm of the entire United States within which exists a similar dichotomy. Urban coastal areas of America are overwhelmingly leftist, while the rural interior is mostly conservative. Red/Blue political maps of our country have reflected this for several presidential-election cycles.
The progressive signs described above contain the logo of a Portland, Ore., company called signsofjustice.com. Visiting it, I saw they also made many of the individual “BLACK LIVES MATTER” lawn signs, bumper stickers and T-shirts so visible around Greater Portland, Maine. The biracial couple who established the Oregon company states:
“Like many others on election night 2016, our family was left in shock and disbelief. How could a man who campaigned on hate become President of the United States? What would this mean for our values of love, decency and inclusion? How could we rise above the oppression and make an impact?”
Another barometer of Maine’s political divide might be mask-wearing. It’s relatively rare in Oxford County but ubiquitous in the greater Portland area, even on beaches. Last week, Gov. Mills ordered business owners in Cumberland, York and Androscoggin counties to enforce mask-wearing in their establishments. All employees and patrons sport masks, but several have pulled them down to their chins inside the store.
To deal with uncooperative Maine citizens like these, Gov. Mills put up a tattletale website for other Mainers to turn them in. Should you wish to do so, go here: appengine.egov.com/apps/me/non-compliance.
It’s titled: “Reporting on Alleged Non-Compliance with Executive Orders,” and further states: “If you wish to report a potential situation of non-compliance to the guidance relating to COVID-19, you may report those details using this form. The information will be reviewed by appropriate agency or agencies and responded to as needed.”
Rural Mainers see that as Orwellian and wonder, what’s next?
Tom McLaughlin lives in Lovell, Maine. He can be reached on his website at tommclaughlin.blogspot.com.
