Ancestry.com is continually updating its analysis of the saliva I sent them a few years ago. My children gave my wife and me tubes to spit in and mail off to Ancestry’s DNA lab for information about where our ancestors came from. I’d been asking my older relatives about the origins of the various branches of my family tree for nearly 50 years and thought I had a fairly good idea about where they lived before emigrating to America.
The science of DNA is still a mystery to me, but I was very impressed with Ancestry’s analysis. It sent me a map of Ireland showing all three regions on the rugged west coast as likely places from which my ancestors migrated.
Astonishingly, the map matched my research exactly and I became a believer. No wonder DNA evidence makes for slam-dunk convictions in our criminal courts.
Ancestry.com said I was 98 percent Irish, and that left me wondering about the other 2 percent. Now, as its research is progressing, the site claims 100 percent of my DNA comes from Ireland and Scotland.
Thus far, I’ve been able to identify specific Irish ancestors with the names McLaughlin, Haggerty, Sullivan, Fitzgerald, Cassidy, Carney, Maguire, Harrington, Montgomery, McCarron and others. I have yet to identify any individuals in Scotland, but I when I was traveling to the Inishowen Peninsula in Country Donegal, which is home of the McLaughlin clan, I could look across the Irish Sea and see Scotland where Scottish McLaughlins had a castle.
A cursory study of Scottish history indicates more extensive contact between Irish McLaughlins and Scottish McLaughlins during the 13th and 14th centuries but the furthest back I’ve been able to trace any ancestors is 1814 in Ireland. I don’t know of any born earlier than that because, I suppose, they lived in relative obscurity. None seems to have been prominent or stood out in any way so there’s little historical record of them.
So, I’ve again been contacting older relatives to pick their brains. Talking to one of my mother’s cousins now living in Florida recently, I learned that the high-school sweetheart of writer Jack Kerouac in Lowell, Mass., was one of our relatives named Mary Carney.
Kerouac published an autobiographical novel about her in 1959 called “Maggie Cassidy.” It’s still in print, and I ordered a copy of the original manuscript the other day, but it hasn’t arrived yet.
On a Wikipedia post, I learned that Kerouac’s publisher forced him to change the names of his characters and Mary Carney became “Maggie Cassidy.” The version I ordered claims to be the original, unexpurgated, unedited edition as it existed prior to the mandated revision. Maybe I’ll get some clues from the book about exactly which branch of the Carneys produced Mary Carney of Lowell.
One of my great-greatgrandfathers was named John Carney. He married my great-great-grandmother whose maiden name was Mary Ann Cassidy. Did Mary Carney discuss the Cassidy connection with Kerouac when they were dating? That’s one of the things I may learn when I try to read the book.
I say “try to read” because, though I’ve picked up three or four of Kerouac’s books over the past 50 years, I found them too tedious and uninteresting to finish after about 40 pages. This in spite of the fact that I, too, went to high school in Lowell and so did my wife. We lived there for five years in the 1970s. I’ve also written various columns mentioning Kerouac, his behavior, his fame and his alcoholism over the past few decades. I’m not one of his fans, but was interested to discover last week that Mary Carney was the “love of his life.”
Evidently, they planned to marry after high school, but Kerouac was offered a football scholarship to Columbia and took it. I’ll have to read the book to learn possible clues to exactly how we are related — assuming I can get to the end of another of his books, my previous attempts being so torturous.
Kate Carney was my great-grandmother who was abandoned more than once by her irresponsible, alcoholic husband, my great-grandfather John Fitzgerald.
A tough woman, she ran a boardinghouse for longshoremen down by the Navy Yard in the Charlestown section of Boston. I had heard 50 years ago that she had relatives in Lowell.
Tom McLaughlin lives in Lovell, Maine. He can be reached on his website at tommclaughlin.blogspot.com.
