Summer here in the valley is but a wink away, and with all the COVID-19 news and cancellations, for the first time in over a century all bets are off.
Summer camps that have survived depressions and wars are suddenly shuttered. Spring and summer team sports, long the joy of youth and parents alike, are on hold. Entertainment and family adventure destinations, whether Story Land or Santa’s Village, and even the distant sprawling world of Disney, are all struggling with if and when and how to welcome back the legions of guests who are eager but afraid to leave home.
And with each day, the longer sun sets the clock ticking. What is, when is, summer, after all?
No one alive today knows of a time when summer didn’t mean something along the lines of freedom, especially for kids. Children have always been able to leave behind the responsibility of learning some time in June, embarking on a journey of discovery that lasted, usually, until Labor Day.
Yes, there was a time when children had to work during the summer, but for the most part, those days have lessened.
Summer has always been a non-discriminatory season, too, for whether you were rich or poor, at the seashore or by the creek, it meant the same thing. An annual break from routine and the associated rules, a time when being a kid was simply joyful.
Sure, some kids had more fun than others, often due to the resources and imaginations of their parents, but a part of me believes that most didn’t know it at the time.
A wealthy kid attending sleep-away camp in many ways experienced those same coming-of-age adventures as kids left to their own imaginations in their summertime backyards and neighborhoods, all in the context of early dawns and lingering sunsets, sunburns, campfires and s’mores.
The simple idea of summer came with a sense of freedom and good weather that inspired time outdoors, often involving skinned knees and water, and always with the easy company of friends.
So what of this “Chrona” summer, as the Maine humorist Bob Marley is wont to call it? What will our valley kids do with very few community resources to fill their days? Each news cycle reports a cancellation of yet another essential summer program, and so far only Conway Rec and the Community Center are valiantly trying to fill the gap, all in the shifting framework of new and unfamiliar rules.
After this long season of winter holding back on spring, families here are champing at the bit for opportunities for their youngsters to get out of the house and be with other kids.
They’ve already missed school, which for most is likely a “mixed” miss, but who young people are and who they are becoming is almost always tied in part to their interactions with friends, both organized and not.
Zoom conferences and FaceTime, however useful, don’t replace the lasting experience of a dozen kids shooting baskets, riding bikes or splashing in the river.
It wasn’t so long ago that I remember the ethereal magic of summer and its seemingly endless days of simply time to be a kid. We grow up all too soon. The natural world around us hasn’t changed a bit, though; it is these outside forces of fear that have wrapped us up in knots.
Without summer choices, summer camps and day-care programs notwithstanding, we have no backup plan to salvage summer for our kids and for their parents who must work. The resources are just not there.
What will the summer of 2020 look like in retrospect as we move though this time and through the years? Will it be a summer of idle time in front of screens or will it become the summer that we return to the basics? Something that involves exercise, water, sand and rocks and peanut butter sandwiches, all under the welcome summer sun. A sun for which we have waited since November and which always slips away to the south again, all too soon.
Tim Scott lives in Jackson.
