Karoline Leavitt’s recent campaign stop at North Conway’s Lobster Trap was a confusing one to cover, and a bit of a mixed message.
Although I was invited to speak with the candidate, I was asked to leave before her stump speech to a group of about a dozen attendees.
Leavitt, a 24-year-old firebrand from Hampton and a proud supporter of former President Donald Trump, is running for Congress as someone who has “fought to advance the America First agenda.”
She’s one of a large field of 10 candidates vying for the Republican nomination. The primary winner will face off against Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas in November.
I arrived at the June 21 Lobster Trap event, passing an “Open For Private Party Only” sign to meet with Leavitt’s campaign manager, Michael Gorecki. He told me Leavitt would be talking one-on-one with people in the bar area and then give a speech. He asked how long I would need to speak with Leavitt and what questions I would be asking. After I told him, we agreed to a five-minute interview before she went in to meet people. What he did not say was, “Ask your questions and then we’d like you to leave; it’s a closed event.”
I have to say, this was a new one. I’ve covered many meet-and-greet events, including with presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Tulsi Gabbard, Deval Patrick and Pete Buttigieg during the 2020 Democratic primaries. All of them welcomed as much coverage as possible, including the speeches they gave at their campaign events.
Like them, Leavitt was gracious and friendly during our interview. She was enthusiastic about her goal of becoming “a truly conservative voice on the federal delegation” and probably rightfully so — her campaign has raised more than $1.2 million, and more in the state of New Hampshire than any of her primary opponents, and her resume includes graduating from St. Anselm College, where she studied political science and communications, in 2019, followed by working for WMUR-Channel 9. She soon landed a job in the Trump White House, becoming an assistant press secretary in May 2020. In addition, she was communications director for U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), leaving last summer to mount her own campaign.
Leavitt was not put off by questions about Donald Trump or the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Is she still a Trump supporter? “Absolutely,” she said, adding that she “would be honored to have his endorsement.”
Does she continue to question the 2020 election results?
“I have been very vocal about the fact that I believe there were widespread irregularities and fraud that occurred in the 2020 election.”
That includes in New Hampshire, where former and current secretaries of state Bill Gardner and David Scanlon, respectively, have been equally vocal that there is no evidence of fraud.
And the Jan. 6 riots?
“I would say there’s a two-tiered justice system in the United States of America right now,” Leavitt said, noting that those who showed up on Jan. 6 to protest are being prosecuted while Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters are not.
She called the hearings partisan and a distraction from the real issues facing the country: inflation, gas prices, open borders and “public school systems that are not meeting the standards that they should for children.”
She added: “I was raised in what I believe are conservative values: hard work, a lack of government dependence, a love of country, a love of family, a love of God, a love of community.” These values inform her passion to cut government spending, end abortion, protect gun rights and secure the nation’s borders.
However, Leavitt’s friendly and open demeanor outside were juxtaposed with the reception the Sun received inside the Lobster Trap. I was invited to take pictures as Leavitt made the rounds of tables. Some people were friendly to me (who was the only person in the room wearing a mask), including Eugene Long of Eaton, who chatted about guns and other issues, and said Leavitt has his endorsement for Congress.
But others were openly hostile. One man, when asked his name after his picture was taken, said, “I don’t give my name to people wearing masks ... are you trying to rob me?”
Another said, “I don’t like your newspaper. I don’t want my name in your newspaper. I don’t want my picture in your newspaper.”
Then, before Leavitt made her speech, Gorecki came over and asked me to leave, saying the event was private.
“The plan was not for someone to report on the event,” he said.
As I say, a mixed message.
Terry Leavitt is a general assignment reporter and health editor for The Conway Daily Sun. She is no relation to the candidate.
