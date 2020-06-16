The Metropolitan Opera in New York recently announced it has canceled its fall season, meaning there will be no more live performances with audiences for 2020. Its chief general manager Peter Gelb said, “It’s transparently obvious that social distancing and grand opera cannot go together.” This sent shock waves throughout the arts world.
Live venues all across the U.S. are abandoning hope they will be open again in 2020 with many theaters, music venues, orchestras, and dance companies shredding their calendars in despair.
Some arts institutions have it easier than others. Classical music events can be streamed or even broadcast on a basic radio.
Dance spaces and their dancers have a rougher road ahead. Professional dancers are trained athletes and still need to rehearse. As principal dancer James Whiteside said in an interview with NY1 from his cramped apartment, “Some of these people can do their jobs at home, but most of us can’t. My dancing cannot be an email practice.” Dancers, after all, live much of their lives away from home in public spaces, often crammed with other dancers.
Larger institutions with deeper pockets, wealthy donors, and paid staff are in a different league to the many thousands of smaller volunteer-based arts institutions across the country.
Closer to home, Mark Sickler, board president and artistic director of M&D at the Eastern Slope Inn in North Conway, acknowledges the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, saying it’s been tough but that the board is staying positive and patiently awaiting instructions to come down from the governor.
Fortunately, the theater, now in its 20th year of operation, had its bestselling show ever in M&D history with “The Odd Couple” before having to shut its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This has helped somewhat financially, according to Sickler, and for the most part, sponsors haven’t pulled out.
The theater board is still trying to decide whether or not to provide online content for the public.
“Theater is a shared live experience, so artistically it really has to serve a purpose,” says Sickler, adding, “You feed off the energy of everyone around you.”
Sickler noted that several of the theater’s community of actors are creating content at home but how it might be delivered online has to be decided. Another novel way to adapt in the future that Sickler suggested was to put on a series of two-person plays with the audience adhering to social distancing.
The question of balancing artistic merit and staying publicly visible online is perhaps one of the most challenging problems facing theaters today.
In a recent interview, Michael Ritchie, the artistic director of the Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles, said that “an audience that is scattered that much isn’t an audience, it’s disassociated observers.”
The problem, of course, is that many of us already spend long days and hours in front of screens, and the idea of spending even more time in front of a screen isn’t that appealing.
Part of the magic of theater is in the enjoyment of the physical building. When I go to a music venue, I don’t just listen to music; I ramble through the corridors and look at the photos of all the incredible artists who have performed there before. As I walk down the aisle to take my seat, I notice the thickness of the red carpet underfoot and brush my fingertips along the top of the velvet seats. Sensing the palpable tension around me, my skin breaks out in goosebumps, as the audience collectively hopes that magic is about to happen, something in which we can entirely get lost.
Live events are experiences that can permanently change who we are. Dancing feverishly in front of a concert stage can make you forget your own body as your inhibitions melt away, allowing you to lose yourself in the moment; something that cannot be replicated online.
Our deepest sympathy must extend to the languishing artists expected to perform online, trying their best to breathe magic into the technology recording them. Performers whose blood, sweat and tears are poured into their work and who no longer hear the beauty of thunderous applause or those magical shouts of “bravo!” as the curtain falls. The noisy sounds of appreciation and love that reach the high heavens and send entire theaters into celestial orbits.
Stephen O’Farrell is from Dublin, Ireland, and immigrated to the U.S. in 2010. He has been published in several publications and currently lives in Glen.
