I am an independent voter, registered as “undeclared,” and find many of the statements and actions of the partisans in both political parties to be irksome and destructive. On Saturday, March 13, you published a letter captioned, “Why do Slitt, Snyder hate Trump so much?”
The letter was full of inaccuracies, the most serious maintaining that the election was stolen from Donald Trump.
If you don’t believe PBS, or other reliable sources of news, then how do you explain the public statement of the U.S. Attorney General, appointed by Trump, that he found no fraud that would have changed the outcome of the presidential election?
I saw and heard Attorney General William Barr state this publicly on PBS NewsHour. Publicly broadcast statements to the same effect were made by Georgia’s secretary of state, in charge of state elections, and by election officials in a number of other “swing” states.
But the author of the above letter wrote that her “immediate thought was why do these people hate President Trump,” an accusation also made by partisans against Rep. Nancy Pelosi, despite her expressed religious devotion and disdain for those who hate.
Before the 2016 election, on July 19, I wrote a published letter to this paper not even mentioning Trump by name but stating that “most of what he says is cooked up. He is devoid of civility and respect for other people, especially when they disagree with him, no matter how politely. He seeks to inflame passions for war and hate, and divides people against each other. Divide and conquer — an ancient game. Presided over by ‘law and order, always a good ruse to persecute the opposition.'”
Despite Trump’s behavior, I tried to keep an open mind, judging him by his actions, not his words. But it was in vain. He tried to get Congress to repeal (but not replace) the Affordable Care Act, in order to deny health coverage to many millions of Americans, according to the nonpartisan agency that Congress has created to provide it with accurate and unbiased information. And Trump would have succeeded were it not for the courage of Arizona Sen. John McCain, who got out of his death bed and publicly voted against the repeal with a visible thumb down.
To express his own hatred of dissenters like John, Trump actually came up with a word that was new to me; that is, “primaried.” It means that he will recruit opposition to members of his own party who have opposed him, so they will be defeated in primary elections and not allowed to run for re-election. Trump’s vicious behavior is beyond the pale, and more akin to hate than anything from his critics.
We should realize now that nuclear weapons have made destruction of our world a real possibility, forcing powerful nations to find alternatives to total war. This has produced an era of psychological warfare, or ‘psy-ops’ for short, that has escalated manipulation of people’s minds to a fine art in an attempt to brainwash them. We see the obvious results, magnified by misinformation and disinformation spread by some news outlets and on social media.
This has created a whole new world that will destroy us just as surely as nukes if we are not vigilant, and work together against it. Nothing else is as critical as this. If we lose our way of life, we lose everything, and will go on no better than the teeming masses of desperate people in the third world. For years, our standard of living has been slowly sinking, and now is at a new low for over half of us, and this is not just due to the pandemic.
For all your letter writers of misinformation, I ask them to do what we used to say as kids, and please "get real."
Sam Farrington lives in Albany and was Carroll County clerk for 13 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.