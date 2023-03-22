The fate of the town’s works of art is in your hands when you vote on Tuesday, April 11. Specifically, your vote on Article 13 will determine whether certain murals are allowed to remain in place or must be painted over.

Article 13 will clarify the definition of “signs” in the Zoning Ordinance and exempt from the town’s sign regulations those murals and paintings whose primary purpose is to foster and share art and culture, rather than to advertise a business or product.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.