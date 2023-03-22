The fate of the town’s works of art is in your hands when you vote on Tuesday, April 11. Specifically, your vote on Article 13 will determine whether certain murals are allowed to remain in place or must be painted over.
Article 13 will clarify the definition of “signs” in the Zoning Ordinance and exempt from the town’s sign regulations those murals and paintings whose primary purpose is to foster and share art and culture, rather than to advertise a business or product.
This issue has become contentious because of the town’s recent decision to find the mural painted at Leavitt’s Country Bakery too large under the “sign” provisions found in the town’s Zoning Ordinance. Our murals at Settlers Green, including the “Welcome to North Conway” and the “This Is Your Day Wings” murals created by San Diego muralists Pandr Design Co., along with the “New Hampshire Heritage” mural, a replica of local artist Ernie Brown’s interpretation of New Hampshire history, have now been caught up in the dispute.
We drafted Article 13 to clarify the Ordinance and to provide the town with flexibility in enforcing its sign ordinance. I want to share with you the intent and purpose behind the proposed changes.
The extremely broad definition of “signs” makes the town’s task in regulating signs particularly difficult. The current definition sweeps in murals and paintings with commercial signs advertising businesses and products, and it does so even though the purpose of the Ordinance is to “place reasonable restrictions on commercial speech.” Furthermore, the Ordinance states that its goal is to “prevent excessive or unnecessary signage along road corridors,” but again the definition of “sign” does not draw a distinction between those signs that can be seen from a public road and those that cannot.
The goal in preparing the proposed changes found in Article 13 was twofold: 1) make as few changes as possible to keep it simple so as not to re-write the entire sign ordinance; and 2) to define signs in a way that carries out the stated purpose of the Ordinance — regulating commercial signs and those signs visible from public roads. Thus, the changes proposed by Article 13 are as follows, with additions underlined and deletions shown in italic:
Sign: Any device, fixture, placard, mural, painting, work of art, structure or attachment thereto clearly visible and readable from a public road that uses color, form, graphic, illumination, symbol, or writing and whose primary purpose is to advertise, announce the purpose of, or identify a business or commercial entity, enterprise or product. the purpose of any person or entity, or to communicate information of any kind to the public, whether commercial or noncommercial. Any portion of any awning, either freestanding or attached to a structure, decorated with any sign element, either attached or part thereof, shall be considered a wall sign.
For clearer understanding, if you vote in favor of Article 13, the Sign Ordinance going forward will read as the following:
Sign: Any device, fixture, placard, mural, painting, work of art, structure or attachment thereto clearly visible and readable from a public road that uses color, form, graphic, illumination, symbol, or writing and whose primary purpose is to advertise, announce the purpose of, or identify a business or commercial entity, enterprise or product.
Any portion of any awning, either freestanding or attached to a structure, decorated with any sign element, either attached or part thereof, shall be considered a wall sign.
The definition change proposed in Article 13 tries to provide reasonable approach that would clearly exempt murals and paintings like those in Settlers Green, while at least providing the town some flexibility in other instances.
I encourage you to vote in favor of Article 13 to protect and preserve murals, paintings, and other works of art in Conway and support the artist community.
Rob Barsamian is a principal of OVP Management, owner of Settlers Green Outlet Village in North Conway.
