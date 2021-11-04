I would like to thank The Conway Daily Sun for publishing the interview with Steve Steiner in the Oct. 30 edition.
Steiner repeatedly denies being a right-winger, and yet, in his own words he has openly displayed exactly how far to the right of center he truly is.
He simultaneously claims to be a constitutionalist and “like what President Trump did.”
Please, stop and think about that for a moment.
During the 2021 Independence Day parade, an event meant to celebrate The United States of America, and all that our republic stands for; Steiner chose an in your face, display of allegiance to a twice impeached, disgraced ex-president, who incited an armed insurrection, against our country in an attempt to overturn the results of a free and fair election.
Less than six months after the worst assault upon our republic since the Civil War, Steiner flew the colors of a man who invited, then incited a mob to “walk down Pennsylvania Ave,” to the Capitol and “fight like hell,” to “get rid of the congresspeople” who were “stealing” the election from him.
In the Sept. 16 Daily Sun story about his hospitalization with COVID, Steiner refers to Trump as “my president,” as if Trump were still the sitting president. In his interview for the Oct. 30 article, Steiner openly admits that he thinks the 2020 election was fraudulent. Just like Trump he is perpetuating the “Big Lie,” and he sees nothing wrong with this.
Steiner’s comments are chockful of dog whistles. He refers to the editorial staff of the Daily Sun as “your leaders,” an adversarial term associated with communist party titles. He invoked the boogeyman arguments against Critical Race Theory, George Soros and immigrants, just like Trump.
On Aug. 9, Steiner infamously and unapologetically flipped off the Conway School Board, because the school board wanted to make sure that our kids would be safe in school.
Steiner’s endless string of ill-informed comments about COVID, display his ignorance of science and community health, falsely claiming that “if all this (COVID mitigation methods) worked, we wouldn’t have this problem (rising numbers).” Steiner claims that being asked to wear a mask, to spread out, and take appropriate measures to protect your community during a global pandemic is an assault on freedom.
But he is not a right-winger?
When asked if he would try to remove those who challenged him, his response “there aren’t any procedures to do that in the bylaws,” means that they checked the bylaws to see if they could. His statements about not knowing which faction of Republicans will prevail in the primaries is a clear indication that contested primaries between Trumpers and rational Republicans will be coming in 2022. If so, then let’s start that battle now, because this is a fight for the soul of our community and the nation.
There is a desire within the GOP to silence those of us who refuse to submit to the cult of Trump and the lies that the disgraced ex-president propagates. However, I will not go gently into the night, I will rage against the dying of the light.
As I clearly stated on the record, in the Oct. 20 edition of the Daily Sun, and as Steiner has displayed in his comments, the local committee “has been hijacked and turned into a Trump fan club,” and that is not something I will support.
Sadly, this is the direction that Trumpers are leading the GOP right now. Across the country, Trump sycophants are sprinting to the extremes, driving the party off a cliff in support of a man who is a clear and present danger to the good of our nation.
Make no mistake, Trump’s actions, and words, surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection were a direct assault on our Constitution, and an attempt to disrupt a peaceful transfer of power.
There is a desire within the GOP to minimize the significance of the Jan. 6 insurrection and pretend that nothing happened, but that is just another lie.
There is a desire within the GOP to romanticize the Trump presidency as a glorious period in American history. To deny the events of a chaotic administration that in the end turned treasonous, and even today, out of office, Trump is undermining our democracy with lies about stolen elections.
In praising the insurrectionists, Trump is going further to the fringes than ever before legitimizing violence as a means to achieve his political desires, and his fan club loves him for it.
They do not see it as extreme; they do not even believe they are Right Wingers. They claim to be “constitutionalists,” while pledging their allegiance and fidelity to Trump, and simultaneously perpetuating his lies that trample the constitution.
It is not possible to be loyal to your nation and loyal to Trump.
This is why every reasonable, rational Republicans must speak up now.
We must put an end to the era of Trump, in all of its forms, once and for all.
Ray S. Gilmore, MPA, BS, ADN and retired Army captain lives in Intervale.
