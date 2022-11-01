The GOP has lost its way. I hope that they are swept from all levels of government in the coming weeks, such that they will never be a threat to our nation again. Here is why.

Jan. 6 was the worst thing that any president or political party has ever done to American democracy. Instead of standing up against the actions of the disgraced former president, the GOP has embraced his lies, covered his legal fees and done everything within their power to make excuses for that horrible day.

