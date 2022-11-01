The GOP has lost its way. I hope that they are swept from all levels of government in the coming weeks, such that they will never be a threat to our nation again. Here is why.
Jan. 6 was the worst thing that any president or political party has ever done to American democracy. Instead of standing up against the actions of the disgraced former president, the GOP has embraced his lies, covered his legal fees and done everything within their power to make excuses for that horrible day.
This alone should be enough to convince every American to abandon the Republican Party, but it’s not, and this is just the tip of the iceberg. The GOP has gone completely off the rails, and is so deep into Crazy Town that there is no coming back.
When I aligned with the GOP, it was the party of personal liberties; it is now the party of authoritarianism.
When I aligned with the GOP, it was the party that tried to follow the path set forth by our forefathers, as outlined in the Constitution, but that party no longer exists. On Jan. 6, they openly attacked our constitutional processes and since then they have abandoned our founding principles.
The American Taliban within the GOP are campaigning on a platform of Christian Nationalism and have falsely stated that there was never a separation of church and state.
The United States of America is not a theocracy. We never have been, and never should be. It is not the American way. If you want a theocracy move to Iran, Afghanistan or Saudi Arabia and see how that goes for you, but don’t you dare try to force your religion on the rest of us.
When I aligned with the GOP, they were making a conscious effort to become more inclusive, attempting to separate themselves from the racists of the past, leaving behind the days of David Duke and white supremacists. But today’s GOP platform is driven by claims that the DNC is “canceling our culture” and “erasing our history,” espousing the tenets of Replacement Theory, which is a pure white supremacist ideology and a farce. It is racist garbage, and yet it is a central talking point of a major political party in America.
When I aligned with the GOP, they were the party of fiscal responsibility and small government. That is no longer true. Trump raised the national debt more than any of his predecessors, collapsed the economy by mismanaging the pandemic and was responsible for today’s run-away inflation. There is no such thing as fiscal conservancy any more.
When I aligned with the GOP, it was the party that believed in and advocated for freedom and democracy around the globe — almost to a fault. Today the GOP is weak, egocentric and focused on isolationism. They make excuses for Putin and kowtow to Russian aggression, while pretending to be the hawks of old.
Trump undermined security in Ukraine for political gain, and the GOP defended him. In Afghanistan, Trump screwed up the exit and then handed over a flaming bag of poo to the follow on administration. Still the GOP tries to blame Biden. Trump was the one who negotiated with the Taliban and undermined the Afghan government.
Trump tried to exit Afghanistan as soon as he knew he lost the election, which would have been catastrophically worse. Trump was responsible for the Afghan collapse. This all proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that the party of strength, democracy and freedom is no more. It isn’t even a shadow of its former self.
If all of that is not enough to dissuade you from supporting the GOP, then look at your mother, your sisters, your neices and your daughters. This year, those women in our lives lost their constitutional right to privacy, a right that had been upheld for 50 years.
Their rights were stripped by liars, who were groomed and appointed by the GOP. It was the GOP appointees who re-ignited the abortion issue. They all lied under oath during their confirmation hearings.
The GOP revolted over masks, screaming “My Body, My Choice” but have no qualms about forcing a rape victim to endure the hardships of pregnancy. It was the GOP that rekindled the fire on abortion rights — hopefully in November they –are swept out of office for it.
This only scratches the surface of the lunacy coming from the GOP, but it should be far more than enough to convince any rational voter to abandon the GOP in 2022. If these examples don’t convince you, nothing will.
Retired Army Capt. Ray Gilmore lives in Intervale.
